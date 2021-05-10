May 6, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M)

W.D.F.G. (M)

___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF JUNE, 2021 at 10:20 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 9th day of April 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY D. Gorton

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Alison Franklin, Esquire

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No: 837571

1000 NE 16th Avenue, Bldg. J,

MS 13/04

Gainesville, FL 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6158;

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email Address:

alison.franklin@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email Address(es):

tiara.telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2021-02

A request by Roy A. Smith, as owner and applicant, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for a proposed Pole Barn for Septic Tank Business in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 12.670 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 2169 NW 50th Street, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 07-08-15-0000-0001-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish May 6, 2021