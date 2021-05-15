New Lions Club to be formed in Trenton

Share !



Several Lions Club members were in Trenton on Monday circulating around town inviting business leaders, community leaders and retirees to become a Charter Member of the new Trenton Lions Club.

Mr. Carl Harrell, one of the New Club Development Consultants was inviting community minded citizens to the first organizational meeting. This meeting will be held on Thursday, May 13th at noon at BubbaQues Restaurant, which is located at 115 NW 1st Street in Trenton.

If you are interested in joining, and you can not make the first meeting, Mr. Harrell said the second Trenton Lions Club organizational meeting will be held on Thursday, May 20, at noon and will also be at BubbaQues.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club in 205 countries, cares about their community and find personal satisfaction by helping others.

Lions Clubs provide eye examinations and eye surgeries for the less fortunate, plus support projects that improve education, assist the disabled, improve the safety of the community; the possibilities are endless. Each Lions Club determines the projects that the members feel will benefit their community the most.

The Lions Club was founded in 1917, they are best known for helping the blind and visually impaired. They also do other projects that help the community such as feeding the hungry, aiding seniors, and the disabled.

By attending the meeting you will find out more about the Lions Club. Or, you can visit their web site at www.lionsclubs.org. For additional information contact Lion Tony Stefanowicz at 386-853-0416 or email to govnortony@yahoo.com.