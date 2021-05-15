Newberry Festival Saturday, May 15th

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Newberry Watermelon Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Country Way Townsquare in Newberry on Saturday, May 15th.

The festival parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel down Main Street. The parade will feature queens, businesses, sports teams, schools, and golf carts. The golf cart competition is new this year and the golf carts’ decoration theme is watermelons.

At 11:15 Mayor Jordan Marlowe will kick the festival off with a welcome at the Country Way Townsquare.

This festival is free to the public and will feature food venders, arts and craft venders, and business venders. Games will begin around noon and children will enjoy train rides and the bounce houses.

Free refreshing watermelon slices will be given away to those attending this fun outdoor event.

A $5 parking fee will be charged at the festival and the funds raised will be used for scholarships for Newberry High School seniors. Supporting the youth of Newberry is a goal of the festival organizers.

Lauren Roberts of Trenton, who is the reigning 2020 Watermelon Festival Queen will actually become the 2020-2021 queen because the Florida Watermelon Association’s convention was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The 2021 Florida Watermelon Association Convention will be held on October 20-22, in Orlando. Roberts will compete for the Florida Watermelon Queen crown at that time.

The Newberry Watermelon Festival organizers would like to invite the public to come out and attend this fun family event that has a 76th year history.