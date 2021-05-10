Runnin’ Bulldogs go to State Track Meet May 7th

Share !



Sixteen members of the Runnin’ Bulldogs Track and Field Team travelled to Oak Hall School on Saturday, May 1st to participate in the Class 1A, Region 2 track meet.

Jaden Riess and Nicole Shepherd each qualified to advance to the 1A Florida State Track and Field Meet at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on Friday, May 7th. Riess qualified in the 400 Meter Run with a time of 1:02.08, placing 4th overall. Shepherd qualified in two events: in the Triple Jump, she placed 4th with a jump of 10.20 meters (33 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches). Shepherd took the first-place spot on the High Jump, completing a height of 1.57 meters (5 feet, 1 and 3/4 inches). The Runnin’ Bulldogs performed well at Regionals, some even receiving their best times of the year. Here is a breakdown of results for the Bulldogs: Colby Herring placed 7th in the Shot Put with a throw of 11.50 meters (37 feet, 8 and 3/4 inches); John Spigelmyer placed 7th in the High Jump with a height of 1.67 meters (5 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches); McKinnley Downing placed 10th in the 100 Hurdles with a time of 20.86 seconds; Jaden Riess placed 4th in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.98 seconds.

The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x800 Relay team (Melonie Piechocki, Rayanah Mkuu, Brittney Hunt, Autumn Stanley) placed 10th with a time of 11 minutes, 40.60 seconds; the 4x100 Relay team (McKinnley Downing, Toni Stevens, Riley Whitaker, Hailee Minshew) placed 10th with a time of 55.58 seconds; the 4x400 Relay team (Nicole Shepherd, Melonie Piechocki, Riley Whitaker, Jaden Riess, Brittney Hunt- Alternate) placed 10th with a time of 4 minutes, 42.33 seconds.

The Boys’ 4x800 Relay team (Rhett Rankin, Braeden Manders, Josh Manders, John Spigelmyer, Caelum Surrency-Alternate) placed 11th with a time of 10 minutes, 14.33 seconds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs coaching staff was very proud of the performances of this group of student athletes that competed against 29 other teams in the region and are very excited that Jaden Riess and Nicole Shepherd will be representing Bell High School at the state track meet. Good luck to both girls!