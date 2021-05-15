Share !



Susan K. Beardsley was born December 17, 1946 in Lincolnton, NC to Margaret and Ralph Turner. She moved to Florida at an early age and attended schools in Orange City and DeLand, FL.

Susan worked at many interesting jobs during her life: secretary for Volusia County Mosquito Control, cook on a deep sea fishing vessel, Elaine Powers Instructor, and a fire tower “lookout” in the Volusia County countryside. She moved to Trenton, FL from the Palatka area in 2006.

After a courageous battle with cancer, Susan passed from this world into the arms of Jesus on May 3, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Roland) Turner; father, Ralph J. Turner Sr.; stepmother, Mildred Turner; grandson, Jacob Powers and niece, Deborah Turner. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Shay Johnson (Keith); son, Troy James Johnson; granddaughter, Allanah Johnson; grandsons, Michael and Steven; sisters, JoAnn Hawkins (David) and Patricia Gale Wright; brother, Ralph James Turner, Jr. (Barbara) and many relatives and friends. She will be missed, but we look forward to meeting her again on that Heavenly shore.

Watson Funeral Home of Trenton, FL is in charge of arrangements. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Hospice of Chiefland. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

