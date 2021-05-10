Torch Run passes through Trenton on Friday

Share !



The Gilchrist County portion of the area Law Enforcement Torch Run passed through Trenton on Friday, April 30. The Life Skills Class from Bell met the runners at the Gilchrist County Courthouse where they cheered the runners on.

Anita Barrow, an officer at Lancaster Correctional and coordinator of the Torch Run, said the first leg of the torch run in this area started at Trenton Elementary where Correction Officers, State Troopers and Gilchrist County Sheriff’s officers gathered and ran down SR 26 from TES to the Courthouse house in Trenton. The runners were pleased to greet the Life Skills Class from Bell who enjoyed refreshments provided by the Courthouse elected officials.

The second leg of the run took place when Gilchrist County officers passed the torch to Levy County’s Law Enforcement Officers and Lancaster Correctional Officers ran the torch from the BBQ Shack to the middle of the bridge at Fanning Springs where they handed the torch off to Officers from Cross City Correctional and Dixie County Sheriff deputies.

Barrow said, “This is the fifth and final time the torch was handed off over the Suwannee River this year during the torch run.” Every county that participated and bordered the Suwannee River made a point to plan their route so the torch crossed the river.

Judge Sheree Lancaster was on hand to greet the runners and students said, “Anita does a great job coordinating this event.” This is Anita Barrow’s 14th year as the area coordinator of the Torch Run.

The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics is to raise funds and awareness of the Special Olympics Movement worldwide. Special Olympics is a program that daily reaffirms law enforcement officers beliefs that with hope, love and dedication we can see achievement and self-worth realized by any individual. It is their belief that persons with intellectual disabilities, by their involvement in Special Olympics, show the community at large the true meaning of sports and a pure joy towards life.