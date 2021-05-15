Trenton bombs Hawthorne, played Dixie County Tuesday

Share !



The Trenton girls softball team soared through the ranks of the State 1A Softball tournament bracket by defeating Hawthorne 21-0, Wednesday in Trenton. This Regional semi-final game was played on Wednesday evening to escape a rainy, thunderstorms forecast for the game that was to be played on Thursday, May 6th. For the Hornets, the Tigers rained bombs on the visiting team as Trenton scored 21 runs in the bottom of the first inning to win this Regional Semi-final game. The two teams played into the 3rd inning before the Tigers stopped this one-sided state playoff event.

Trenton’s Savannah Capps (senior) opened for the Tigers on the mound as she faced 11 batters striking out 1 and allowing 1 walk. In the top of the 3rd inning, the Tigers’ Addison Allaire (6th grade) came in and finished off the Hornets to seal the victory.

The Tigers shelled the (12-2) Hornets for 7 hits, 19 RBIs, and 10 walks. Adrian Ingram recorded 3 hits, scored 3 runs, had 4 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases. Ellie Sessler had 2 hits, 4 RBIs, and scored 2 runs. Keeli Zingaro hit a 3 RBI homerun.

The Tigers faced the (19-2) Dixie County Bears Tuesday night in the Region 4 Final game. The Bears advance to the regional final after narrowly defeating the Lady Red Devils 1-0, Thursday night in Williston. The winner will face the winner of the Branford vs Taylor County game in the State 1A semi-final game, May 18th at Legends Way Fields in Clermont. GO Tigers!