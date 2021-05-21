Trenton girls shutout Dixie Bears, faced Branford in semi-final Tuesday

Share !



The Trenton girls softball team shutout the Dixie Bears, 4-0, on Tuesday night to win the Region 4 Class 1A softball title. The Tigers faced Branford on Tuesday afternoon in game 13 of the FHSAA State Semifinal tournament.

The Tigers’ Darian Ingram pitched her game as the Florida Atlantic University signee struck out 11 and the Tigers’ defense only allowed 2 Dixie County base runners to second base. Trenton Head coach Todd Bryant explained, “Darian pitched her game, if our opponent has to put the ball in play, they could be in for a long night.” The Bears struggled to put the ball in play as the Tigers defense handled their bunt attempts and recorded the outs.

The Tigers got rolling when Brandi Dees singled in the second inning. Senior third baseman, Ellie Sessler slammed a double scoring Dees. Keeli Zingaro blasted a line drive to right center field that easily cleared the eight-foot fence for a solo homer to put the Tigers up 2-0 in the 3rd inning. In the 4th inning the Tigers’ Addison Allaire laid down a bunt that scored Brandi Dees to add to the 3-0 score. Darian Ingram had an RBI that scored Zingaro to give the Tigers sufficient runs to defeat the (19-3) Bears.

Bria Hinkle led Dixie County in the circle as she pitched 6 innings, allowing 5 hits, 4 runs, and a walk while striking out 5 batters.