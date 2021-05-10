Trenton Tiger Track Stars Are State Bound Friday, May 7th

Share !



Nine Trenton Tiger Track Stars will be competing at the FHSAA state track competition on Friday May 7th at UNF Jacksonville.

The following students will be proceeding to state after placing at the 2021 1A Regionals Saturday. On May 1st at Oak Hall, Alexis Hill won the long Jump; Dylan James won the triple jump; Samarie McHenry won 2nd place in the Shot Put and 4th place in the discus; the 4x400 relay team (Dylan James, Jonah Johnson, Jaron Riley, and Jalen Reiss) placed 4th and set a new school record with a 3:33.60 and the 4x100 relay (Dylan James, Jaron Riley, KJ William, Jalen Reiss) team placed 5th.

Based on their performances in time and distance in all of these events they will represent Trenton at the State Meet. Also, Dylan James placed 4th in the 100; Jalen Reiss placed 5th in the 200; Jaron Riley placed 7th in the 400 with a school record of 52.03; Clayton Bass competed in the 300 hurdles and placed 11th and the girls 4x800 team (Kinsey Akins, Hailey Griffis, Rebecca Drilling, Carol Lynn Drilling) placed 8th; Jaron Riley placed 4th in the triple jump; Tyler Perry placed 7th in the long jump and 5th in the high jump.

They all did very well and we are so proud of their hard work and dedication. If anyone would like to donate to help send these students to state Friday, please Contact April Akins or Cheri Langford at Trenton High School. Way to go Tigers, we are so proud of you!