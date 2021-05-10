Trenton wins 4th District Softball Title

Share !



The District 7 1A Softball Title was won by the Trenton Tigers softball team Thursday night as they defeated the No. 1 ranked Dixie County Bears 4-2 in a 7 inning battle in Chiefland.

The Tigers came to bat in the top of the 7th inning with the score tied 2-2. Trenton’s Shaylyn Parrish led off with a single to put a runner at 1st. The Tiger’s Keeli Zingaro came to bat as the Tiger’s leading home run hitter and had the green light to go deep. When the senior first baseman connected as the yellow ball flew over the left field fence, the Tiger fans rose up from their seats as Trenton took the lead for the last time at 4-2. The Tiger team cleared the dugout as they waited at home to High 5 the Stetson University signee.

The Tigers played well enough to defeat the 19-1, Lady Bears. This game was a battle as this was the second time these two top 1A teams had squared off in 2021. Trenton won the first game 3-1 in Trenton earlier in the season. The District Title match, again went to the Tigers. The 1A softball forecasters expect the Lady Tigers to host the Bears on May 11th in the Region 4 Final. The winner of that battle will advance to the 1A State Softball Final Four Tournament in Clermont, May 18-19, 2021.

Trenton will host Hawthorne Wednesday night, May 5, at 7 p.m. The Hornets were defeated by Williston, 23-0 in the 3rd inning Friday night. Williston will host the Dixie County Bears on Thursday night. The Lady Bears have defeated the Red Devils earlier in the 2021 regular season. The Tigers will be in Trenton on Thursday night with the first pitch set for 7 p.m.