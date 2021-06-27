Bell FFA Chapters attend 93rd Florida Convention

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The 93rd Florida FFA Convention and Expo was held June 14-18, 2021 at the Caribe Royal Orlando in Orlando. Twenty-three students, Advisors Brett Wasden and Debbie Jones and several parents attended the much awaited event.

Bell FFA members represented the county well by winning an award for 100% FFA membership.

Several students won awards during the convention including Carleigh Newsom in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking contest. Carleigh was the state-wide runner-up in the competition.

Bertha Sutterfield placing 3rd in the Discussion Meet competition. The Discussion Meet Career Development Event is designed to teach the three fundamental bases of discussion which are constructive criticism, cooperation and communication.

Janice Nazworth was a state finalist in Employment Skills and Kaylee Douglas received her State Degree.

Bertha Sutterfield and Patrick Smith enjoyed participating in the University of Florida Department of Agricultural Education and Communication’s Ag Ed Institute to learn about future careers in agricultural education.

The Middle School FFA teams were in the top five finishes in Dairy Evaluation and Land Evaluation.

Needless to say a good time was had by all who attended the state convention.

Congratulations Bell FFA!