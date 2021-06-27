GCSD Retirees Recognized at School Board Meeting

Share !



By Janet Bradley

Eleven long-time employees retiring from the Gilchrist County School District were recognized at the School Board Meeting on June 15. Employees retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year are Penny Schwab, Elisabeth Diamond, Deborah Roberts, Carolyn Thomas, Emma Garcia, Lisa Hudson, Billy Mikell, Donna Watson, Connie Loy, Lee Atwood, and John Yencho.

Dr. James Surrency, Superintendent of Schools, began by stating, “This is a sad time and a celebration all in one as we honor our retirees”. He thanked them for their service to the schools, students, parents, coworkers, and the community. Surrency also commented on their dedication and commitment to the school system through the years. The employees were recognized by each of their principals as they shared their role in the school system and their number of years working for GCSD. School Board members Susan Owens, Gina Geiger, and Deen Lancaster also complimented the retirees and thanked them for their service to GCSD.

Penny Schwab retired from the Food Service Department and worked at Bell High School. She has worked in Gilchrist County for twenty-three years but has twenty-nine years in the state system. Lisa Barry, BHS Principal, shared how dependable and well-loved Schwab is by the students, and they enjoyed seeing her smile every day as she loved and nurtured them. Schwab was also known for taking care of each staff member and making them feel special. She plans to spend more time with her grandchildren during retirement.

Elisabeth Diamond retired as a bus driver from the Bell schools. David Spencer, Director of Operations, told the audience she was dedicated and a hard worker and would be at the bus garage washing and sweeping her bus each morning before her route. He stated, “I sure hope she will be a substitute driver for us”. Diamond worked seventeen years as a bus driver and worked in the lunchroom for two years before she started driving a bus.

Suzanne Mathe, Principal at Bell Elementary, recognized Deborah “Debby” Roberts for her thirty plus years to Gilchrist County schools. In previous years she served as the secretary at Bell High School when they were in the historical building, and she served as secretary at Bell Elementary. In recent years she was the Data Processor for Bell Elementary. Principal Mathe said, “Debby is the joy of BES. She smiles and greets everyone, is welcoming, and makes everyone feel at home at BES.”

Carolyn Thomas was also honored by Principal Mathe. Thomas has worked as a paraprofessional in classrooms and a computer lab, but most of her thirty plus years at Bell Elementary have been spent as the Guidance Clerk. She was the face parents saw when registering students, and parents would ask for her because she made the students and parents feel loved. Mathe said, “Carolyn is the heart of BES”

Principals Mathe and Barry acknowledged Emma Garcia for her role as the ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) Coordinator/Interpreter for Bell Elementary and Bell High School. She has served in this role for seventeen years. They praised her for helping families coming from out of the country and for helping migrant children make connections in and out of the school system. Both principals applauded her for always answering the phone after hours to help families in need. She embraced all her students and even helped the families with tasks such as grocery shopping.

Lisa Hudson is retiring with over thirty-six years working for GCSD. She has taught middle school science, computer lab, and in recent years taught high school art to students at Bell and Trenton High Schools. She also coached volleyball in past years. Hudson served on the BHS social committee for many years making sure all faculty events were well planned. She is loved by the students and is involved in their lives even after they graduate. You will find her staying connected to her former students by attending weddings, baby showers and many other events. She is loved dearly by students and coworkers and has a heart for GCSD.

Billy Mikell retired from Bell High School with eighteen years in Gilchrist County. He worked in Polk County for eighteen years before coming home to Gilchrist County, so he retired with a total of thirty-six years. He has taught science, agriculture, driver’s education, worked as a Dean of Students, and has been a support facilitation teacher. He also has been a substitute bus driver for the schools. Principal Lisa Barry stated, “He has a heart for people and always wants to help, is dependable and trustworthy, and has a sense of humor we will miss”.

Trenton Elementary Principal Ronda Adkins thanked Donna Watson for her twenty-eight years of service to TES. Watson has worked as a paraprofessional in PreK, Kindergarten, self-contained ESE, and has worked as a bus aide. Adkins said, “She has a heart of gold, the students love her, and she has lots of patience. She has been an asset to our school and this district”. Devin Colley, Assistant Principal at Trenton High School, shared Watson will be greatly missed at THS. “She has worked the gate at every sporting event throughout the years and is very dependable”.

Connie Loy, who is a thirty-one year veteran at Trenton High School, was unable to attend the recognition. She worked with students with disabilities and was always willing to provide assistance to anyone when needed. She will be remembered for wearing blue and white almost every day for her beloved Kentucky Wildcats, and if not in blue and white, she was in orange and black as a long-time tiger fan.

John Yencho is retiring with twenty-six years of experience teaching construction at Trenton High School. Yencho helped produce and build the sets for some of the most memorable drama productions in Gilchrist County. He arrived early every morning, and was one of the first employees to complete a task when it was requested. His great personality will be missed at THS.

Lee Atwood was unable to attend the meeting, but had worked for many years as a dedicated guidance clerk at Trenton High School.

After the recognition, retirees were honored with a reception in the lobby of the district office. Many friends, family, and coworkers were present to celebrate the occasion with the retirees.