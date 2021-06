Share !



This spring, the BHS boys’ varsity soccer coach Douglas Beard along with his wife Laura Beard and colleague Kyle Blomquist started 14U and 11U soccer teams based out of Bell to play in the ACTFOR league. The teams were comprised of players from Gilchrist County and competed against teams from Alachua and Levy Counties. On Sunday, our 11U team won the CHAMPIONSHIP in the Elite division! The teams will participate in the league again this fall. Contact Douglas Beard at Bell HS for more info.