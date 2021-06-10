Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections’ Office moves to West end of Courthouse

Share !



Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Connie Sanchez is happy to announce that her office has moved to the west end of the Gilchrist County Courthouse across from the Property Appraiser’s office. This office space became available when the Tax Collectors office moved to the Tax Collectors Annex next to the County Commission meeting room. It was reported that the Supervisor of Election former office will be remodeled into office space for the Public Defenders Office and Veterans’ Service Office.