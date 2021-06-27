Gilchrist Students attend Ambassador Leadership Summit

Share !



Gilchrist County middle and high students who are members of the Ambassador program attended a Leadership Summit on June 8th and 9th. The event was held at Bell High School and a large group of students from both Bell and Trenton attended.

During the Summit they were instructed by Laura Holly covering such topics as resiliency, grit, and leadership skills.

They enjoyed many group activities where they learned a lot about their own personality traits and how to enhance their leadership skills. On Friday, Mr. and Mrs. Cornwell explained the history of the Character Council and previous years activity by the Character Council in Gilchrist County. Mrs. Cornwell encouraged the students to embrace the Ambassador program in their schools because it will pick up where the Character Council ended. She told the students they were the future leaders and they could make a difference here in Gilchrist County and the world.

Terri Crawford and Roberts Wells also shared their high expectations for the students encouraging them to step out and become leaders in their schools.