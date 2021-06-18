Jenny-Lynn Johnson, former Trenton softball player, is now a standout in South Carolina

Share !



Jenny-Lynn Johnson played softball for the Lady Tigers back in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Even then, local fans knew she had outstanding abilities when it came to softball.

After leaving Trenton, she attended school for a short while at Santa Fe and then moved to South Carolina where she picked up her glove and bat again this season. Her coach at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina could not say enough good things about Jenny-Lynn and what she had brought to their program.

Jenny-Lynn has been playing ball since 7th grade and her combined .465, scored 89 runs and knocking in another 61 while at Trenton. She also played high level travel ball while in Florida.

After deciding to give softball another try this season, Jenny-Lynn who is a Junior now, showed up at tryouts for the St. James High School Sharks. Her coach said, as they watched her hitting off the tee in the batting cage, they were impressed. Then they watched her throw, and run and they knew they had a player.

According to the Horry News, their local paper, her coach Adam Jones said, “The third day, she lost her pinkie nail and she got back in there. Then, she took one off the chin and got back in there. She’s good and she’s tough. She’s not a prima donna.”

As her team headed into the 5-A playoffs, Jenny Lynn had committed only 5 errors at her shortstop position and had a fielding percentage of .951 and offensively she was batting .634 with 38 runs, 30 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.

Her coach has said publicly how well she fits in on and off the field at school. St. James went on to win the Region VI-5A title.

Jenny-Lynn was selected as the 2021 player of the year by the local newspaper, the Horry News. The All-County Team was made up of 11 players from six different high schools in that county. Horry County is the third largest school district in South Carolina and serves more than 45,000 students. After she was selected as the Player of the Year, Jenny-Lynn said, “I’ve always wanted to be the best. That is not just in softball that is in everything. I don’t take defeat easily. I don’t like losing.”

Her year in review includes the Region VI-5A Player of the year and Class 5A All-State selection led the area with a .636 batting average and finished the year with 31 RBIs and 34 stolen bases.

Jenny-Lynn’s coach said in an interview, “What sets her (Jenny-Lynn) apart is that she’s mentally playing chess and everyone else is playing checkers.”

Way to go Jenny-Lynn, Gilchrist County is proud of you!