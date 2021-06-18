Jones Sisters have great Rodeo Season

Share !



Sisters Jordyn and Jayme Jones of Trenton compete in the Florida Little Britches Rodeo Association (FLBRA). The 2020-2021 season had 18 rodeos around the State of Florida.

Jayme competes in the Little Wranglers division ages 5-8 and Jordyn competes in the Junior Girls division ages 9-13 years old.

Jayme was the 2020-2021 Little Wranglers All Around champion, Barrel Racing champion and Goat Untying champion, which included a buckle and trophy saddle for each. Jayme also was pole bending reserve champion and she placed fourth in the Flag Racing competition.

Jordyn was the 2020-2021 Junior Girls pole bending reserve champion and received a buckle and trophy spurs. Jordyn also placed fourth in the Trail Course competition to win prizes and competes in both barrel racing and goat tying.

Both girls have qualified to compete at the NLBRA Finals Rodeo this summer in their respective events.

Jordyn and Jayme are the daughters of Justin and Christy Jones.

The girls would like to thank all the family and friends that support them so much, especially their rodeo coach, Grandad Dale Jones.

The National Little Britches Rodeo (NLBRA) is one of the oldest youth-based rodeo organizations, headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO. It was founded in 1952, and sanctions rodeos in over 33 states.

NLBRA allows children ages 5 to 18 to compete in a variety of different rodeo events. The NLBRA championship event is the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, OK on July 5-11, 2021.

Good Job girls!!