June 10, 2021 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 21-2021-18-CP

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WINSTON ZOBY,

Deceased.

__________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Charles Winston Zoby, Deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2021; Court Case Number 21-2021-CP-18, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, the address of which is the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

William A. Zoby

3623 Sandy Crave Ct.

Melbourne, Florida 32934

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

FBN 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Publish June 3 and 10, 2021

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, June 14, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, May 24, 2021

2. April Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Lift Station Generators

2. Trash Pickup Contract

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish June 10, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2021-CP-0026

Division: Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSE FRANCISCO CINTRON

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jose Francisco Cintron, deceased, whose date of death was April 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main St., Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Susan L. Mikolaitis

Email: mikolaitis@binghampa.com

Florida Bar No. 676284

Bingham & Mikolaitis, P. A.

14811 NW 140th St.

Alachua, Florida 32615

Personal Representative:

Roberto M. Cintron

423 Concord Ave. Apt A

Greensburg, PA 15601

Pub. June 10 and 17, 2021

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER

WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 22, 2021:

Alex Nicholson, 3906 Aloha Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34134, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-236383-2. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 11 & 12, Township: 7 South, Range: 14 East, which includes a total project area of 0.57 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish June 10, 2021

___________________

NATURE COAST REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Publish June 10, 2021

___________________