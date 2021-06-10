June 10, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Laura Long Brookins

Laura Lea Long Brookins passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Haven Hospice Tri-Counties Care Center in Chiefland. Laura was born on September 11, 1936 to Alfred W. Long and Lottie Davis Long and raised in Old Town, Florida. She was the oldest of 12 children. She attended Dixie County Schools until the 10th grade, when she withdrew from school and went to work to help with the family finances due to her father’s declining health. She worked at Chris’s Restaurant in Fannin Springs until she met and married Elliott M. “Jack” Williams in 1954. She raised her four children in the Chiefland area and was a stay-at-home mom for a while. Her employment history included the Levy County Road Department, Griffins Department Store, Rogers Department Store and the Fashion Tree.

She married Thomas Brookins in 1989, and they designed and built their dream home in Chiefland and had many happy years there.

Laura is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas Brookins, her children Roxanne Shirvan (Danny Lufkin), Racheal McQueen (Tommy), Regina Goss (Bruce), and Jacqueline Williams, her stepchildren Deborah Davis (Richard) and Loran Brookins (Paige); grandchildren Kian Shirvan, Leah Almeida, Sarah Cantrell, Francisco Almeida, Franco Elijah Almeida, Caley Williams, Hayden Williams, Ryan Anderson, Chase Brookins, Blayne Brookins; great grandchildren Elijah Cantrell, Dorian Fournier, Emila Fournier, Aubrey Weatherford, Declan Fortner, Madison Anderson, Cooper Brookins; Siblings James “Buck” Long, Henry “Billy” Long, Linda Lambert, Annette Hinds, Jeffrey “BoBo” Long and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Laura were Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Chiefland, with burial in the Chiefland Cemetery. If a memorial contribution is desired over flowers, please make contribution to Haven Hospice Tri-Counties Care Center in Chiefland.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel.

Geneva McElroy Cason

Geneva McElroy Cason, 84, of Chiefland, Florida passed away June 1, 2021.

Mrs. Cason was born July 9, 1936 to the late Charles and Pearlie McElroy in Chiefland, Florida where she had been a lifelong resident. She had worked for 30 years as a Secretary at the Chiefland Elementary School and was a member of Hardeetown Baptist Church. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking and baking cakes.

Mrs. Cason is survived by her husband William S. Cason, her daughters Denise Jordan and Lesa Ward (Scott), her grandson Jonathan Ward, her sister Charlene Corbett (Charles Sprunt), her nephews Charles Corbett (Traci) and Warren Cason, her great niece Charly Corbett, her caregivers Noemi Seda, Kaen Hines and Stacy Wallace, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son in law Creg Jordan and her nephew Everett Cason.

Graveside services for Mrs. Cason were held 10:00 AM Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Chiefland Cemetery with Rev. Travis Hudson and Rev. Tom Keisler officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel.

Elizabeth (Betty) Krum

Elizabeth (Betty) Coughlin Krum passed on to our Lord in heaven May 29,2021 due to complication of Alzheimer’s disease at 91 years young. Born in upstate New York, daughter of Catherine Elizabeth (Griffin) and Thomas F. Coughlin Sr., wife of Harry J Krum (predeceased): she has spent the last 30+ years living and working in Florida. During her lifetime she was active in many careers: seamstress, bank teller, secretary, cashier, and notary. Most of all she enjoyed her earlier years in the New York VFW ladies auxiliary as President of the 9595 traveling around to state conferences. She also took great pride in delivering food to the people of her community in Florida with her daughter Paula. She truly enjoyed working, she was always looking for something to keep her busy even into her 80’s where she worked at RiverBend Western Wear. She even presided over several wedding ceremonies as a notary. She loved telling stories of years gone by growing up with her siblings and reminiscing over family photos. Her love for her children/grandchildren and theirs for her knew no bounds. She would visit and spend time with each one of them over the course of many decades.

She loved sitting on her porch, her Entenmann donuts and going for Belgium Waffle w/strawberries-whip cream.

She left us with many fond memories to light our way as well as the knowledge to understand that “Everyday, every memory is a Gift” take nothing for granted.

The family would like to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff of Ayers Rehabilitation Center, also Haven Hospice of Chiefland who’s dedication is unwavering and to “All” the Women and Men in healthcare during these unprecedented times.

Predeceased by her husband, granddaughter/Hannah Elizabeth.

Michael Krum, Patricia Druschel

Siblings:Francis(Form),James,Thomas Jr., AnnRose,Dolores,Rita, and niece/Michelle, close friend and Bingo buddy/ Joyce R.

Survived by her children:Paula R.(Florida),William(Bill)/Maria(Bell)(New Mexico), Denice/Kevin Allfrey(New York),Carole/Larry Hardy(Florida),Harry Jr(California). Grandchildren: Clarissa Krum (Texas), Joe Williams (New York), Thom Comerford (New York), Hailey and Katy Krum (California). Great-grandchildren: Kennadee Williams (New York), Dylan/Lily Comerford (New York) Siblings: Marlene McCloskey (Virginia), Bernice Lenahan (New York), Mary Senor (Florida), Jack/Barbara (New York). Many nieces / nephews and many dear friends: and those more like family: Phillip Joslin (Florida), and Billy Joe (Florida)

A graveside service followed by burial in the family plot in Hurley, New York will be held at the discretion of the family.

In memory of Ms. Krum, an obit contribution can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association@ ALZ.org or to Haven Hospice, or your local food bank.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton, FL.

Jeffrey Forest Pifer

Jeffrey Forest Pifer, 64, of Bell, FL passed away unexpectedly March 28th 2021. Born in Wadsworth, Ohio 1957 to parents Pete and Charlotte Pifer. At 19, he moved to Pinellas County FL where he remained for 43 years. In 2020 he moved to Bell, FL until his passing.

Jeff was married to Sherry Pifer (nee Rindal) for 43 years and had two daughters, Erika Miller and Marcy Blake.

He was co-owner of AASCO appliances for 30+ years working along side his parents until eventually taking on the company himself. He worked the next 10 years in Marine electronics. Which he absolutely loved! After moving, he worked at Ayers Nursing for a small amount of time, but long enough to make friends just as he did everywhere he went.

One of the most benevolent, kind and unselfish humans on this planet. He was always willing to help anyone that needed him whether it be family, friend or stranger at anytime. Throughout the 40+ years of his adult life, he was a devoted blood and plasma donor. In the last 5 years alone he donated over 6 gallons, almost 50 visits! As per his wishes, he donated everything he could upon passing. Even in death, still helping people. A true testament to the man he was. Jeff was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, Papa and friend. He will be sorely missed by all.

He is survived by his father, Pete Pifer, wife, Sherry Pifer, daughters, Erika Miller (Mike) & Marcy Blake, grandchildren Makylei Miller and Bradley Huff, brothers Larry (Sandy) and Greg (Mike), sister Linda and many other family members.

Preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Pifer.

A celebration of life is going to be held July 10th from 10:30-2:30 at Trenton Community Center, 214 SE 3rd Ave, Trenton, FL. All family and friends welcome. Please bring a favorite dish to share!

Nellie Simpson

Nellie Eloise Simpson, 89, of Trenton, Florida passed away May 31, 2021.

Mrs. Simpson was born April 29, 1932 to the late Lester and Gussie Pope in Gilchrist County, where she had been a lifelong resident. She was a member of Joppa Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and sewing in her spare time.

Mrs. Simpson is survived by her son Douglas Simpson, Sr. (Merry) of Bell, Florida, her daughters Gale Kidd of Clearwater, Florida and Karen Mowrey of Trenton, Florida, her grandchildren Douglas Simpson, Jr. (Cindy) and Kayla Simpson, her great-grandchild Douglas Simpson, III, her brother Alfred Pope of Lake City, Florida, her sisters Mildred Hurst of Trenton, Florida, Clyda Mae Hilliard of Bell, Florida, and Marcile Coyer of Trenton, Florida, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband B.J. Simpson, her brothers J.W. Pope and John Pope, and her sister Kathleen McElroy.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Simpson were held Thursday June 3, 2021 at the Joppa Cemetery in Gilchrist County, with Rev. Fred Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Simpson were held Thursday June 3, 2021 at the Joppa Cemetery in Gilchrist County, with Rev. Fred Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel.