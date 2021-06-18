June 17, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 CA 45

SUNSTATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAMES W. MORAN, II, DEBRA L. MORAN, BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBRA L. MORAN AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on July 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, offer for sale and sell to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

TRACT C:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 389.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 198.09 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°07’30” EAST, 455.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°04’31” WEST, 198.09 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°07’30” WEST 455.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AN INGRESS-EGRESS EASEMENT OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 587.67 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°07’30” EAST, 15.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°04’31” WEST, 572.66 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°06’58” EAST 1249.60 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 47; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 00°02’45” WEST, 15.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, SOUTH 89°06’58” WEST, 1264.61 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on October 16, 2020, in the above-styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: /s/ JA Perryman on June 1, 2021

Deputy Clerk

Publish June 10 and 17, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2021-CP-0026

Division: Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSE FRANCISCO CINTRON

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jose Francisco Cintron, deceased, whose date of death was April 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main St., Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Susan L. Mikolaitis

Email: mikolaitis@binghampa.com

Florida Bar No. 676284

Bingham & Mikolaitis, P. A.

14811 NW 140th St.

Alachua, Florida 32615

Personal Representative:

Roberto M. Cintron

423 Concord Ave. Apt A

Greensburg, PA 15601

Pub. June 10 and 17, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-00023

IN RE: ESTATE OF GLORIA McKINLAY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GLORIA McKINLAY, deceased, whose date of death was February 22, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is JUNE 17, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

JACQUELINE ANNE HART

6380 NW 6th Place

Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. June 17 and 24, 2021

___________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1GNKRGED0BJ279926; Year: 2011; Make: CHEVY; Model: Traverse* will be sold at Public Auction June 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish June 17, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1GCDT136158249124; Year: 2005; Make: CHEVY; Model: Colorado* will be sold at Public Auction July 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish June 17, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. – SP 2021-05

A request by Justin Barron, as owner, and Ronald E. Parrish as applicant and agent, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for use of an existing structure for a vehicle repair and welding shop, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 19.09 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 3259 SW CR 341, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 21-09-14-0000-0001-0011.

4:45 p.m. – VAR 2021-05

A request by Dennis Smigelsky, as applicant and owner, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements under Section 2.06.04 of the Gilchrist County Land Development Code, to allow the parcel to be used for a single family residential dwelling in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 1.08 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, and 1.25 acres per survey, with location shown as SW 75th Court, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 08-09-14-0375-0000-0075.

5:15 p.m. – Comp Plan Review

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish June 17, 2021

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Plaintiff,

vs.

CASE No. 19000073CAAXMX

Division No.

RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR, et, al,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Foreclosure dated May 27, 2021, and entered in Case No. 19000073CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Metropolitan Life Insurance Company is the Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, MARCELA S. FRAZIER (DECEASED), ROMAN FRAZIER, RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER JR, and LOURDES SHANENA FRAZIER the Defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com at 11:00 AM on 26th day of July, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 7th day of June, 2021.

Todd Newton, Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the Court, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170, via Florida Relay Service”.

Apre ako ki fet avek Americans With Disabilites Act, tout moun kin ginyin yun bézwen spésiyal pou akomodasiyon pou yo patisipé nan pwogram sa-a dwé, nan yun tan rézonab an ninpot aranjman kapab fet, yo dwé kontakté Administrative Office Of The Court i nan niméro, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170 i pasan pa Florida Relay Service.

En accordance avec la Loi des “Americans With Disabilities”. Les personnes en besoin d’une accomodation speciale pour participer a ces procedures doivent, dans un temps raisonable, avante d’entreprendre aucune autre démarche, contacter l’office administrative de la Court situé au, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170 Via Florida Relay Service.

De acuerdo con el Acto ó Decreto de los Americanos con Impedimentos, Inhabilitados, personas en necesidad del servicio especial para participar en este procedimiento debrán, dentro de un tiempo razonable, antes de cualquier procedimiento, ponerse en contacto con la oficina Administrativa de la Corte , Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170 Via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. June 17 and 24, 2021