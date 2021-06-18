June 17, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Billy Bob Aulwes

William “Billy Bob” Herman Aulwes, Jr. 59, of Cross City, Florida passed away May 29, 2021.

Mr. Aulwes was born December 5, 1961 to the late Catherine and William Aulwes, Sr. in Gainesville, Florida, but had lived most of his life in the Cross City area. He had worked with Jenkins FRM, Smith’s Bagging Plant, the Dixie County Road Department, and had owned Billy Bob Fencing over the years. He was a member of Scrub Creek Baptist Church.

Mr. Aulwes is survived by his sons Chad Ballenger (Tamara) and Andy Ballenger (Maggie), his brother Forest Lambert, his sisters Ann Henry and Marilyn Aulwes, five grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Aulwes.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Aulwes Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

Arrangements were placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050.

_______________

Michael Cannon

Michael Scott Cannon, 60, of Cross City, Florida passed away May 31, 2021.

Mr. Cannon was born June 27, 1960 in Gainesville, Florida, but was a lifelong resident of Cross City. He had worked as a logger for several different local companies and had cowboyed some too.

Mr. Cannon is survived by his son Jeffrey Cannon (Summer), his daughters Amy Cannon, Emily Timmons, Ellen Self (Jerry), and Fallon Veal, his parents W.G. “Dub” and Shirley Cannon, his brother Keith Cannon (Shari), eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Cannon were held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Ricky Downing officiating. Interment will follow at the New Prospect Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Donna Marie Gidley

Donna Marie Gidley passed peacefully at her home on June 10, 2021.

She was born in Morgantown, WV on June 19, 1936.

Donna will forever be remembered by her family for her fierce love, unwavering support, her home-cooked meals and her unending stubbornness. Donna was a small and quiet woman to many, but to her family she was the strongest person they knew and the center of the family. While the family will miss her greatly, they are rejoicing that she is once again with “her Elvis” and her daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Denny” Gidley; her daughter’s, Diane Marie White and Joyce May Burrow; her granddaughter, Shawn Renee Cromer; her brothers and both parents also preceded her in death.

Donna has left behind her daughter, Denise (Paul) Miller; son-in-law, John White; grandchildren, John (Heather) White, Jason (Jamie) Burrow, Amber (Kyle) Cook, Orie (Mark) Borcky; 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Trenton United Methodist Church on June 14, 2021 and followed by graveside services at Townsend Cemetery in Bell, FL.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Annie Arnold Hall

Annie Arnold Hall, 87, of Old Town, Florida passed away June 3, 2021.

Mrs. Hall was born November 12, 1933 to the late Max and Martha Arnold in Live Oak, Florida, but had lived in the Old Town area for almost 20 years after moving here from Inverness, Florida. She was a member of Scrub Creek Baptist Church in Old Town, and will be remembered as a woman who loved the Lord.

Mrs. Hall is survived by her sons Timothy Hall and Billy H. Hall, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy F. Hall.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Hall were held 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Scrub Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Town.

Arrangements were placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050.

_______________

Clayton Hutto

Clayton Hutto, son, brother, husband, daddy, uncle, Grampa, and friend, went to his Heavenly home in the arms of Jesus on June 12, 2021. He was 86 years of age.

Clayton was born on March 19, 1935 in Sarasota, FL to Charlie and Louise Hutto. He grew up in Webster, FL with his siblings, Roy, Joann, Maxine, Wayne, Patricia, and Toni. He joined the Army in 1952 and served until 1956.

Clayton and Wanda married in November of 1958. They have three children, Susan, Cheri, and Shawn. Clayton and his family moved to Bell in 1973.

Clayton was a career IBEW Electrician, Local Union 1205, and traveled all around the United States. Two of the most notable places he worked were the World Trade Center in NYC while it was being built and the Big Dig in Boston, MA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Louise; siblings, Roy, Joann, and Patricia and his daughter, Cheri.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda; daughter, Susan; son, Shawn (June); grandchildren, Shelbie, Clay (Cayla), Emma, Anna, Jaidon, and Michelle; siblings, Maxine (Carl), Wayne (Agnes), and Toni (Mark).

A celebration of life was held June 15th at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Bell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation to be made in his name to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Florida (Good News Club) 2711 NW Sixth St. Gainesville, FL 32609. Wanda, his precious love, is very involved in the spreading of God’s love to others in the Good News Club Program at Bell Elementary.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Lucy B. Liles

Lucy B. Liles, 91, of Cross City, FL passed away June 6, 2021.

Mrs. Liles was born March 31, 1930 to the late Bergen and Agnes Rose in Cross City. She had lived most of her life in the Cross City area except for a short time spent in Tampa, FL. Mrs. Liles was a member of the First Assembly of God in Cross City and enjoyed tending to her flowers in her spare time.

Mrs. Liles is survived by her sons, Bobby Liles, James Liles, Wayne Liles, and Jody Liles; her daughters, Rosemary Pinner, Martha Anderson, Lucile Sheets, Ethel Hicks, Barbara Osteen, and Christina Brown; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; other extended family members, and her beloved puppy, Chichi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Liles, Sr.; her son, Wilford Liles, Jr,; and her grandson, Michael Pinner.

Funeral services for Mrs. Liles were held June 10, 2021 at the First Assembly of God in Cross City, with Rev. Cecil Pinner officiating. Interment followed in Cross City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Pam J. Proper

Ms. Pam J. Proper, age 65, of Trenton, FL went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 5, 2021 at the Tri-County Haven Hospice in Chiefland.

Pam was born on November 25, 1955, in San Francisco, CA to Robert and Kay Oslar. She grew up in the Bay area and spent most of her life in California. She married the love of her life, Mark, in 1984 and the two spent a lifetime serving the Lord. They did mission work all over the country and even spent time in numerous other countries. Her life was God and her family.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark Proper of Trenton; her daughters, Kia of NC and Shyla of CA; granddaughter, Laylee; her brother, Cameron; sisters, Tia and Leslie; numerous extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor Pam’s life was held June 12th at the Trenton Church of Christ. She was laid to rest on June 14th at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton, FL.

_______________

Frank Ptacnik

Frank Ptacnik of Fanning Springs, FL, passed away on June 5,2021. He was born in New York City, NY, August 7, 1933. After four years in the Navy, he went to work for the Naval Weapons Center in China Lake, CA as an electrical tech for 28 years. After retirement Frank spent most of his time on landscape painting, fishing and traveling in their RV.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Carmen Ptacnik and his stepdaughter, Robin Harbin. Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggy Ptacnik of Fanning Springs, FL; sons, Joel and Michael Ptacnik of Hesperia, CA; stepchildren, Kelli Harbin of Bremerton, WA and Bud Harbin of Show Low, AZ; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carmen Waetje of Phoenix, AZ.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Evie Wilson

Evie Wilson, 75, of Old Town, Florida passed away June 3, 2021.

Ms. Wilson was born September 20, 1945 to the late Alonzo and Loretta Fletcher in Steinhatchee, Florida. She had moved back in to the area in 1998 from Ocala, Florida, but had spent most of her life in the Dixie County area. Ms. Wilson had worked in home healthcare, had retired from the Suwannee Economic Council, and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed going to Daytona Beach, but above all else family was the most important thing in her life.

Ms. Wilson is survived by her son Michael Bickelhaupt (Rhonda), her grandson Nicholas Turley, her sisters Janice Miller and Sarah Welch, her stepchildren Roy Howard, Jr, Mitch Wilson, Valeria Wilson, Danielle Wilson, and Michael Wilson, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Wilson.

Graveside funeral services for Ms. Wilson were held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Rock Sink Baptist Church Cemetery, with L.E. Parker officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Haven Hospice Tri Counties Care Center.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.