June 24, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-00023

IN RE: ESTATE OF GLORIA McKINLAY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GLORIA McKINLAY, deceased, whose date of death was February 22, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is JUNE 17, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

JACQUELINE ANNE HART

6380 NW 6th Place

Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. June 17 and 24, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Plaintiff,

vs.

CASE No. 19000073CAAXMX

Division No.

RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR, et, al,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Foreclosure dated May 27, 2021, and entered in Case No. 19000073CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Metropolitan Life Insurance Company is the Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, MARCELA S. FRAZIER (DECEASED), ROMAN FRAZIER, RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER JR, and LOURDES SHANENA FRAZIER the Defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com at 11:00 AM on 26th day of July, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 7th day of June, 2021.

Todd Newton, Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the Court, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170, via Florida Relay Service”.

Apre ako ki fet avek Americans With Disabilites Act, tout moun kin ginyin yun bézwen spésiyal pou akomodasiyon pou yo patisipé nan pwogram sa-a dwé, nan yun tan rézonab an ninpot aranjman kapab fet, yo dwé kontakté Administrative Office Of The Court i nan niméro, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170 i pasan pa Florida Relay Service.

En accordance avec la Loi des “Americans With Disabilities”. Les personnes en besoin d’une accomodation speciale pour participer a ces procedures doivent, dans un temps raisonable, avante d’entreprendre aucune autre démarche, contacter l’office administrative de la Court situé au, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170 Via Florida Relay Service.

De acuerdo con el Acto ó Decreto de los Americanos con Impedimentos, Inhabilitados, personas en necesidad del servicio especial para participar en este procedimiento debrán, dentro de un tiempo razonable, antes de cualquier procedimiento, ponerse en contacto con la oficina Administrativa de la Corte , Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone (352) 463-3170 Via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. June 17 and 24, 2021

__________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, June 28, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, June 14, 2021

E. Discussion Items

1. Waste Pro Contract

F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish June 24, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on October 15, 2020:

Lisa Echols, Duke Energy, 299 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-204777-4. The project is located in Gilchrist, Section: 15, Township: 10 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of 4.18 acres and a total impervious surface area of 2.22 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish June 24, 2021

___________________

LEGAL NOTICE GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: July 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Client/Senior Services Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER:

Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask or physically distance except where required by federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations including local business and workplace guidance. It is recommended that unvaccinated people wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and stay six feet apart from others who do not live with you.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish June 24, 2021

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc.announces the availability of $350,000 of State Housing Initiative Program Plan funds for Gilchrist County, FL for the fiscal year 2021/2022. Application packets are available on our website at www.srecinc.org\programs, or you may contact our SHIP Administration office via email at sbarrington@suwanneeec.net to have an application emailed to you. Applications will be accepted beginning August 1, 2021 and will continue to be accepted until June 30, 2022 or until funds have been exhausted. For additional information please contact Stephanie Barrington, SHIP Director, 386-362-4115 extension 242, or sbarrington@suwanneeec.net.

Publish June 24, 2021

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF UPDATED MEETING LOCATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board will meet on July 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at City of Alachua Commission Meeting Room, 15100 NW 142nd Terrace, Alachua, FL 32615. Off-Site Governing Board Meeting, Public Hearing, Workshops, Field Trips, and/or Committee Meetings. Consideration of Suwannee River Water Management District business. All or part of this meeting may be conducted by means of communications media technology. GoTo Webinar information regarding viewing of and participation in the meeting will be available on the District’s website at www.mysuwanneeriver.com.

Publish June 24, 2021

___________________