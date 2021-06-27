June 24, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Issac James-Alan Cook

Isaac James-Alan Cook, born July 11, 1998, passed away June 2, 2021.

Isaac was born in Pensacola, FL and lived there until joining the United States Marine Corps in 2016. He earned the rank of Sergeant and many other commendable awards just before his death in Okinawa, Japan. He specialized in communications and enjoyed diving and riding his motorcycle with friends in his spare time.

He is survived by his mother, Jenny Marie Clecker; step-father, Curtis Clecker II; his two half sisters, Rayna and Layla Clecker; his father, James Ryan Cook; step-sister Alana Dostal; grandparents, Sandra Harris, Elmer Cook, Katherine Potts Shonk, and Mark Helton.

Visitation will be held on June 25th from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a service starting at 2:00 p.m. at Robertsdale First Baptist Church in Robertsdale, AL. There will be a short reception to follow at 4:00 p.m., location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to support Isaac’s former Navy JROTC program at Escambia High School in Pensacola, FL.

_______________

Hardy “Robbie” Robinson Dean, Jr.

Hardy “Robbie” Robinson Dean, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home overlooking the Suwannee River, in Old Town, FL the morning of June 14, 2021. He was 83 years young.

Hardy was born in Gainesville, FL on April 30, 1938 to Florene and Hardy Dean, Sr. After traveling to the west coast for the Navy, and living in California the majority of his life, he returned home to Florida in 1996 with his wife Nancy to spend the remainder of his golden years.

After graduating from college, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam war.

Always a people person, Hardy found success by creating relationships as a sales representative for Moore Business Forms. He spent the next 30 years working for Moore until retirement.

As an active member of his community, Hardy was a part of a local car club called the Stop Watchers LTD and the Livermore, CA Jaycee’s, where he was able to give back to his community. Once he retired and returned to Florida, he continued to help his community by joining and becoming very active with the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland, and their United Methodist Men’s group. In his down time, he and his wife enjoyed cruisin’ down the river on their boat with the Suwannee River Cruisers boat club.

Mr. Dean was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Dean; his children, Lynette Ingman (Hal), Michele Heathorn (David), Matthew Dean; his siblings, Verley Dean, Patricia Beddow (William), Susan Bowden (Larry); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members. His brother Steven Dean preceded him in death.

A celebration of life service will be held for Mr. Dean at the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Hardy was an avid University of Florida Gator fan. Please consider wearing Gator colors, Orange and Blue, in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Hardy’s name to Haven Hospice or the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland.

For those who cannot attend the celebration in person, please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

_______________

Rosi L. Townsend

Rosi L. Townsend of Trenton, FL passed away on June 19, 2021. Rosi died peacefully in her sleep at Shands in Gainesville. She was hospitalized in late May stemming from respiratory and influenza issues.

She was born on July 27, 1933 to the late George and Sallie Roberts in Bell, FL and was 87 years old at her death.

She was the wife of deceased Henry A. Townsend; the mother of sons, Allen (Debbie) and David (Pam); daughters, Lisa (Rob) Thomas and Lori (Ed) Karabedian. She has eight grandchildren, Alex and Nicholas Karabedian, Wesley and Dylan Thomas, Allen and Shelby Townsend, Kyle Townsend and Claire Wallace. She has two great grandchildren, Forrest Wallace and Jack Townsend.

Rosi was preceded in death by siblings Gilbert, Festus and Adel Roberts, Edna Watson and Amma Lou Koon. She is survived by siblings, Gerald Roberts, Polly Ann Stover, and Selma McClarigan.

She was raised in Bell, FL and lived most of her adult life in Trenton. She was a devout Christian and was an active member of the Trenton Church of Christ for about 53 years.

She managed the family convenience store in Trenton for many years. She then worked for the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Trenton for a number of years before retirement. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and family time with children and grandchildren. She was our rock and inspiration.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 26th at the Trenton Church of Christ. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. and followed by a graveside service at Midway Church of Christ Cemetery.

_______________