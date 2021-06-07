June 3, 2021 Legals

Share !



City of Fanning Springs City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Workshop on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm or just as soon thereafter, to be followed by a Special Meeting of the City Council. With the Agenda regarding Verizon Towers at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. FY 2021-2022 Budget

2. Verizon Towers

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 27th day of May, 2021.

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City

Of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Publish June 3, 2021

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 21-2020-CC-000043

HEATHER R. STARLING,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

HOME AMERICA MORTGAGE, INC.,

Defendant.

_________________________/

SUMMONS

IMPORTANT

THE STATE OF FLORIDA:

TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are hereby commanded to serve this Summons and a copy of the Complaint or Petition in this lawsuit to the below-named Defendant:

MERS

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems INC

1901 East Vorhees Street Suite C

Danville IL 61834

Or

ANY PERSON CLAIMING INTEREST IN A 2001 WINN MOBILE HOME BEARING #’S 8D610395NA AND 8D610395NB.

DATED MAY 17, 2021 Todd Newton

Clerk of The Circuit Court

(SEAL) By JA PERRYMAN

AS DEPUTY CLERK

IMPORTANT

A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have twenty (20) calendar days after this Summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached Complaint with the Clerk of this Court at PO BOX 37 Trenton Florida 32693. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may thereafter be taken without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book).

If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court you must also mail or take a copy of your written response to the “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” named below.

IMPORTANTE

Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, puede usted consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica.

Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presenta su respuesta ante el tribunal, debera usted enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo como “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Demandante o Abogado del Demandante).

IMPORTANT

Des poursuites judiciares ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez vingt (20) jours consecutifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte ci-jointe aupres de ce tribunal. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger. Vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le relai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones).

Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egalement, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie de votre reponse ecrite au “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Plaignant ou a son avocat) nomme ci-dessous.

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Pub. May 27 and June 3, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 21, 2021 at 4:45 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2021-05

A request by Dennis Smigelsky, as applicant and owner, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements under Section 2.06.04 of the Gilchrist County Land Development Code, to allow the parcel to be used for a single family residential dwelling in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 1.08 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, and 1.25 acres per survey, with location shown as SW 75th Court, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 08-09-14-0375-0000-0075.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish June 3, 2021

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21000015CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT J. GRADY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Robert J. Grady, deceased, whose date of death was 12/23/2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, File No. 21000015CPAXMX, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons, having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative Bruce A. McDonald

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 263311

Suite B, PMB # 137

707 E. Cervantes St.

Pensacola, FL 32501-3286

850-776-5834

bamcdonald@pensacolalaw.com

mmstoner@pensacolalaw.com Personal Representative

Robert Grady

5 Oak Leaf Drive

Waretown, NJ 08758

Pub. May 27 and June 3, 2021

___________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR SIGNS

The City of Trenton is seeking bids for the following:

Manufacture and install HDU five (5) routed sign boards with raised letters and hand painted with 4 ACM panels 6” x 8’ with digital graphics applied, mounted on double 6” x 6” posts.

Email pwatson@trentonflorida.org to request a rendering of the sign design.

Bids will be accepted until 4:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021. Bids may be mailed to Trenton City Hall, attn.: Pat Watson, 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, hand-delivered to address listed above, emailed to pwatson@trentonflorida.org, or faxed to 352-463-4007.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any and all proposals submitted at its sole discretion.

Publish June 3, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 21-2021-18-CP

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WINSTON ZOBY,

Deceased.

__________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Charles Winston Zoby, Deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2021; Court Case Number 21-2021-CP-18, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, the address of which is the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

William A. Zoby

3623 Sandy Crave Ct.

Melbourne, Florida 32934

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

FBN 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Publish June 3 and 10, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. - Vanquiece Brown, Career Source Florida Crown

4:30 p.m. – SP 2021-03

A request by FDEP/TITTF, as owner, and Phillip T. Stone, as applicant and agent, requesting Site and Development Plant approval for a Master Site Plan to include ranger residence replacement in an ESA-2 and A-2 mixed land use category, located on approximately 245.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 7450 NE 60th Street, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number 35-07-16-0000-0001-0000. This property is also known as the Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park.

4:45 p.m. – SP 2021-04: A request by Hudson Food Stores, Inc., as owner and Whitney Smith, as applicant and agent, requesting Amended Site and Development Plan approval to add a 2400 square feet shop building, and a separate 12 feet by 36 feet office and work area building, to be used for heavy truck and auto repair, tire repair and sales and service, at an existing convenience store and self-service fuel dispensing business, under Neighborhood Commercial Use as defined by Policy I.3.2 of the Comprehensive Plan in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 7.360 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 3970 NE CR 340, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 07-08-16-0000-0001-0035.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish June 3, 2021