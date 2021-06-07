June 3, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Russell Richard Sibert

Russell Richard Sibert, 91, of Trenton, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on May 9, 2021.

Russell was born on April 25th, 1930 to the late Lloyd and Nora Sibert in Fairview Park, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his siblings John, Paul, Louise, Frederick, Doris, Verna and Lillian, and his first wife Loretta Sibert, and their two sons David and Dale.

He is survived by his second wife, Joyce Sibert, which he was married to for over sixty years, His sister-in-law, Delores, and his five beautiful, loving daughters: Linda, Lammy, Cara, Nina, and Holly. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Russell became the breadwinner for his family at 14, when his father passed away. He was always a hard worker and loved learning. He used his vast knowledge to help family and friends on any project they had. You could always count on Russ to show up with boards and nails and grab a hammer to help.

Russell installed and maintained elevators his entire working career and started his own company Cleveland Elevator. Although he worked in Cleveland, Ohio, he lived in Olmsted Township, where he enjoyed the country life with his family. His favorite things to do were gardening, baling hay for the horses, and tinkering on old Ford Tractors.

He had a lifetime love for building, and built his first home in Westlake, Ohio in his 20s, a fourteen stall barn in his 40s, and a huge 50x60 garage in his 70s. He was a brilliant man who thought “outside the box.” He was a problem solver, and if he couldn’t fix something one way he would think of another way, even if that meant he had to invent a tool to make it work. He was a peacemaker. He loved playing cards, games, and his quick wit and humor kept everyone laughing. He was a joy to be around. We all strive to be more like him.

Martin D. Solomon

Martin D. Solomon, 80, of Cross City, FL passed away May 15, 2021.

Martin is survived by his wife, Katherine Solomon; his sons, Mark Solomon (Jennifer) and Stephen Solomon (Taech); his daughter, Kellie Haynes (Edmund); his brother, Steve Solomon; his stepson, Paul Bowers; his stepdaughter, Patricia Patrick; his grandkids, and a lot of great grandkids. He was proceeded in death by parents, Sol and Ida Solomon; sisters, Cookie Nadler and Annette Hirch.

Marty will be missed by many, he was all a kind, funny, loving guy. He always kept people smiling and will continue to do so with the memories of him.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.