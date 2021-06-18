Mr. Carl Williams celebrates 90th Birthday

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Longtime Gilchrist County resident and former School Superintendent Carl Williams celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday. Friends and family from far and near arrived at the Bell Community Center to help Mr. Williams celebrate his 90th Birthday at the event hosted by his family.

Mr. Williams and his wife of 63 years, Francis live just northwest of Bell. The Williams seemed to have enjoyed visiting with friends and having their family near during his birthday celebration.

The Williams family moved to Gilchrist County back in 1976. He was an Assistant Principal at Port Saint Joe High School when he learned of the job in the Gilchrist County School District. He served as Principal of Bell School for six years and Trenton School for one year. Then he was Assistant Superintendent for 15 years and elected Superintendent in 1988. He served for four years in that position before retiring.

Mr. Williams said on Saturday, “It is the people here, that is the reason why my wife and I stayed here, these are the best people anywhere. I don’t believe you could find a better place to live.”

Williams spent his first years in Cottondale and then his family moved to Chipley. He graduated from Florida State University and is still a big FSU fan today. He and his wife have been members of McCall’s Chapel United Methodist Church for many years.