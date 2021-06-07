Trenton FFA Chapters Holds Annual Banquet

Share !



By Carsen McKenzie, Trenton

Sr. FFA Reporter

It was a night full of laughs, achievements, and memories. On May 13, 2021, the Trenton Middle and Senior FFA Chapters combined to hold their annual banquet.

This year’s theme was, “Growing Leaders for Success”. The banquet was started by the invocation from Trenton Sr. Chaplain, Dalton NesSmith. Food was catered by Dustin’s. It was widely enjoyed by all in attendance. Shortly thereafter, awards began.

The chapters began with thanking their supporters, and giving out the FFA Degrees. Every year the chapter gives out one Honorary Degree to a person in the community who shows tremendous support to our chapter. This year’s Honorary Degree recipient was former Trenton FFA Advisor, Mrs. Heather Rucker. Then the Discovery Degree was presented to the eighth graders, the Greenhand Degrees were presented to the ninth graders, the Chapter Degrees were handed out to the tenth graders and the State Degrees Candidates were recognized. The Creed was then presented by Carsen McKenzie of the Trenton Senior Chapter.

There was a total of twenty-eight team awards handed out that night. One team was the high school Livestock Evaluation Team. This contest is designed to test participants on how well they can judge livestock based on the key qualities and features. Participants also have to take a written exam where they are required to identify breeds of livestock as well as wholesale cuts of meat. Team members included: Cydney Watkins, Briar Mitchell, Gabe Mitchell, and Charlee Hines. They placed 10th in the state.

Another team is the Conduct of Chapter Meetings team. Earlier in the year this team competed in an online preliminary contest to narrow down the top 12 teams in the state of Florida. This contest consists of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and Parliamentary Procedures. Team members have to open a meeting, debate a topic, answer judge asked questions, and close the meeting, all in thirteen minutes. The team members are: Braley Hines, Carsen McKenzie, Lois Bachle, Gracie Parker, Kinsey Colley, Gabe Mitchell, and Noa Meyer. Wish them luck as they chase the state title at State Convention in June!

After all teams were recognized, it was time for the scholarships to be handed out. Raelin Colley and Jaxon NesSmith received a scholarship from the FFA Alumni and the JM Everett Memorial.

The night came to a close with the retirement of the old officers, and the installation of the new. It is safe to say that the Trenton Chapters had an amazing year in the FFA Organization and this next year is going to be even better!