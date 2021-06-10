Home >> News >> Top Stories >> Trenton man arrested for Sexual Battery on child under 12 years of age

Trenton man arrested for Sexual Battery on child under 12 years of age

On June 1 2021, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Christopher Taylor, 24 of Trenton, on one count of Sexual Battery by a person over the age of 18 on a child under the age of 12, and one count of felony child neglect.
Taylor is currently being held at the Gilchrist County Jail without bond.

