On June 1 2021, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Christopher Taylor, 24 of Trenton, on one count of Sexual Battery by a person over the age of 18 on a child under the age of 12, and one count of felony child neglect.
Taylor is currently being held at the Gilchrist County Jail without bond.
Trenton man arrested for Sexual Battery on child under 12 years of age
