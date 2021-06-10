Trenton State Champs honored with 1A Player and Coach of the Year

Share !



Darian Ingram and Todd Bryant named Florida Dairy Farmers top picks of 1A in 2021 softball.

Trenton senior Darian Ingram was selected the 1A Player of the Year. As the Ace in the Lady Tigers team for over four years, she posted a .61 ERA and struck out 232 batters in 114 innings as the Tigers finished the 2021 season (00-1) as 1A State Champs. Darian has signed to play softball along with her twin sister, Adrian, at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Darian pitched eight no-hitters in 2021, as she was the most dominating player in 1A, explained Coach Todd Bryant. Darian Ingram was the 2019 Class 1A Player of the Year as she led the Tigers to a 20-1 State Title.

Darian Ingram received 185 points to win first place as she out distanced Haley Guffey of Wewahitchka, which received 121 points respectively.

Trenton Head Coach Todd Bryant earned the 1A Coach of the Year. The THS alumnus led the Tigers to their second straight (2019 and 2021) Class 1A softball title. Bryant and his outstanding staff posted a 120-8 record, and was the 1A runner-up in 2018.

Bryant explained, the Coach of the Year title is not as important as winning the State 1A softball title. The award means that I did my job, along with the tremendous work of our coaching staff.

Coach Bryant announced his retirement from the Head Softball Coach position when the Lady Tigers defeated Jay High School. Coach Todd steps down as his teams have a 57-1 record for the past three seasons.

Coach Bryant received 225 points to easily win the Coach of the Year over Brian Watson of Jay High School who received 125 points respectively.

Congratulations Tigers, you are both Champions!