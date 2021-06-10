Trenton United Methodist Pastor Dale Elzie retiring

Share !



Pastor Dale Elzie will be retiring as the Pastor of Trenton United Methodist Church after ten years. Pastor Elzie has been at Trenton United Methodist Church since June of 2010 when he replaced Pastor Hank Cribb.

Pastor Elzie future plans include continuing to work for the Florida Cancer Specialist in Gainesville as a councilor. He also plans to spend more time with his family and on the golf course.

He graduated from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in 1978 and was in the Army Reserves from 1972-1978. From 1982-1987 he was a chaplain with the National Guard.

This Tallahassee native has enjoyed his years at Trenton United Methodist Church. Pastor Elzie said, “These are wonderful people, I would describe them as common sense, reality based Christians that believe very strongly in community outreach, based on sound biblical principals.” While serving at the local Trenton Methodist Church he was able to rely on their good judgment based on their Christian ethics and principals. They are a wonderful and fun group of people to be around.

Pastor Elzie feels many of the people in Trenton and surrounding area have made a commitment to the children and young people here. Year after year Gilchrist County School District is at the top or near the top of the 67 counties in the state. He believes these “high marks” make this a very successful community which he has enjoyed serving.

He prays that Trenton keeps its strong sense of community, and appreciates the leadership on support that the county officials, and business community provides its citizens. Elzie said, “I pray that Trenton and the county, has success, and it can continue to do well, using a foundation of biblical principals for guidance.”

During his ten years at Trenton United Methodist Church Pastor Elzie said, “My wife, Brooksy and I have had the opportunity to make many wonderful friends. We will miss seeing the people of Trenton United Methodist Church and the people of this area.” He went on to say, “We will keep all of you in our thoughts, love and prayers.

The last Sunday in June will be Pastor Elzie’s last Sunday at the United Methodist Church.