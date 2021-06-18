Trenton’s Darian Ingram Named Miss Softball

Share !



Senior pitcher Darian Ingram of Trenton High School has been named the Florida Dairy Farmers 2021 Miss Softball following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school softball coaches and media representatives.

Ingram led her squad to its second straight Class 1A state title with an 18-1 record. She threw eight no-hitters, including a perfect game, and posted an 0.61 ERA while striking out 232 batters in 114 innings pitched. She also had a .440 batting average. She has signed to play college softball at Florida Atlantic University.

Ingram, who was previously selected the Class 1A Player of the Year for the second time (2019), tallied 110 points and garnered six of the 24 first-place votes to finish ahead of Class 7A Cassidy McLellan of Lakewood Ranch.

This is the second Gilchrist County student to receive the Miss Softball award. Back in 1999 Jennifer Joiner won the award while playing for Bell High School’s Lady Bulldogs softball team.

The Florida Dairy Farmers High School Sports Awards program exemplifies Florida Dairy Farmers’ commitment to the state’s youth. This is the 29th year of these unique awards as we honor the state’s top athletes and coaches in all 30 FHSAA sanctioned and recognized sports.