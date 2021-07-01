2021 Gilchrist School Guardian Graduation held

Share !



A very special graduation was held last Friday, June 25, at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility. These School Guardian students are special because they are the brave individuals who are willing to take up arms to defend the students of Gilchrist County.

The class was made up of employees from each of the county schools as well as the school district office. The graduating Guardians were congratulated and praised by Sheriff Bobby Schultz and School Superintendent Dr. James “Jim” Surrency.

Dr. Surrency, who attended the graduation said, the School Guardians were an important part of having safe schools. He spoke about the partnership between the school district and local law enforcement and how beneficial it was to the school district.

The School Guardians program takes 144 hours to complete and this Guardian class began instruction on June 1 and ended class on June 25. The Guardians will not receive compensation for being School Guardians.

During the month of June they learned about the legal and ethics aspect of being a Guardian. The Guardian students practiced for more hours on the gun range shooting, than deputies do. They learned about active shooters and discretionary shooters.

Captain Todd Holley, was the Training Coordinator for this class. Deputy M. Simpson was the Instructor, along with Undersheriff Robert Willis. Lancaster Correctional Institution’s Maj. T. Rowe and Sgt. R. Williams and Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office along with Sgt. L. Willis also played a part in their training.

Captain Holley said, this class has given 100% to their training and he believes if they hear the sound of gun fire, they will go to it to defend the students and school staff members.

During their training each student shot 500 to 1000 rounds a day. During the training they became very good at hitting their target. Deputy Simpson said, “From day one they shot a lot and they got very good.” A top shooter award was presented to the best shot in the class. The instructors shared several funny incidents that happened during the training.

The students of this class consisted of teachers and other school staff members.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz told the graduating class, “I cannot emphasize enough how important this program is, and I thank you all for your service.”