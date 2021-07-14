Caleigh Robinson is Trenton’s Sr. FFA Advisor

Share !



Caleigh Robinson, a Levy County native, will be the new Sr. FFA Advisor at Trenton High School. Robinson graduated from Chiefland High School in 2017, where she was very involved with FFA. She began her career in FFA back in sixth grade at Bronson Middle High. Her Agriculture teacher was Mrs. Marcia Smith and when she transferred to Chiefland her advisor was Dallas Locke, who is also Robinson’s uncle.

Robinson said, “I have always wanted to be an FFA Advisor and Agriculture teacher. Uncle Dallas has been a role model for me, I know how passionate he is about teaching.”

One of Robinson’s favorite competitions while in FFA was Extemporaneous Public Speaking and she enjoyed being a part of various judging teams including her favorite, the Livestock Judging team. She earned her American Degree which is the highest degree an FFA student can acquire.

When Robinson was asked about teaching at Trenton she said, “I am so excited and motivated, this is such an opportunity for me to give kids the positive FFA experience that I had.” She went on to say, “I plan to be at Trenton High for the long haul, I want to find a home here with my students.” She also looks forward to meeting the FFA Alumni members and the members of the community.

She has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Agribusiness Management. She is currently working on her Masters Degree in Ag Education and should have that completed by next summer.

Last year Robinson taught science at Williston Middle School and while there she worked with Williston FFA as a volunteer and shadowed the advisors.

Robinson is engaged to Austin Skipper who is an FFA Advisor and Agriculture teacher in Williston. She and Austin plan to have a Fall wedding and then live at his home in Archer. Robinson attends Ebenezer Baptist Church.