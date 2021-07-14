Education Foundation Scholarship Showdown tickets being sold now

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County will hold its Annual Scholarship Showdown on Friday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m., at the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion.

The scholarship showdown is a reverse drawing. Your donation of $100 gives you the chance to win cash prizes! Only 250 tickets will be sold, and you do not need to be present to win.

Ticket holders for the drawing, will enjoying a delicious catered dinner of prime rib, grilled chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and rolls. The desserts will be made by local bakers. Longtime Education Foundation Board Member Michael McElroy will be heading up the desserts for this event.

There will be games with prizes, and all proceeds will be used for scholarships. Last year’s Scholarship Showdown generated over $15,000.

Tickets are available at the Gilchrist County Courthouse in the Property Appraiser’s Office, from any Education Foundation Board Member, or call Marti at (352) 262-1829 for a ticket or more information.

The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County awarded $1,000 scholarships to 61 graduating seniors from Bell and Trenton schools this year. According to Marti Smith, every senior that applied for a scholarship and met eligibility requirements was awarded a scholarship.