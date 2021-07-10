Gilchrist County 4-H has Successful Rib Sale

Share !



4-H members met their goal of preselling 200 slabs of ribs and they had additional customers walk up to buy ribs during the July 1-2 fundraiser.

All proceeds will go towards national trips for the livestock judging team.

It was a successful fundraiser and 4-H members are very grateful for all of the support from the community. They do plan to sell ribs again next year, the first week of July since they had such a great response this year.