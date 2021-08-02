Gilchrist County School Board and Superintendent recognized as Master Board

Share !



The Gilchrist County School Board Members and Superintendent were recognized for earning the Master Board distinction by the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) at the Gilchrist County School District office in Trenton, FL Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Tina Pinkoson, Director of Leadership Services for FSBA, presented the award.

To earn this distinction, a majority of the district’s board members and the superintendent must be present for 20 training hours including a Master Board Forum. The leadership curriculum is designed to offer meaningful learning sessions concentrating on student achievement through the four pillars of the FSBA Governance Model: vision, structure, accountability, and advocacy. Gilchrist County previously earned the distinction and only had to go through the reinstatement program which is seven hours of training to requalify.

“FSBA’s Master Board program is designed to ensure that a school board and superintendent can work effectively, efficiently, and collectively as a governance team while maintaining a focus on student learning and factors contributing to the success of schools. These board-superindendent teams have shown their commitment to alignment of a shared vision to ensure the desired results for their district,” commented FSBA Executive Director, Andrea Messina.