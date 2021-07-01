July 1, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered on August 9, 2021 at the regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, on Second and Final Reading for Enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, to be held in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. A copy of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA PERTAINING TO THE OPERATION OF GOLF CARTS ON CERTAIN ROADWAYS WITHIN THE CITY OF TRENTON; PROVIDING A DEFINITION OF “GOLF CART”; MAKING REQUIRED FINDINGS RELATING TO USE OF GOLF CARTS WITHIN THE CITY; DESIGNATING ROADWAYS AND STREETS WHERE GOLF CARTS MAY BE OPERATED; INCORPORATING THE PROVISIONS OF THE “FLORIDA UNIFORM TRAFFIC CONTROL LAW” FOR APPLICABILITY AND ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATION OF ORDINANCE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearings may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearings shall be announced during the public hearings and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Telephone No. (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearings, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish July 1, 2021

NOTICE OF LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE AMENDMENT BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, at the regular meeting on August 2, 2021 scheduled for 4:45 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-02

(Land Development Code Amendment)

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; AMENDING THE GILCHRIST COUNTY LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE FUTURE LAND USE ZONING MAP AS AUTHORIZED UNDER FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 125.66; AMENDING THE LAND USE DESIGNATION FROM INDUSTRIAL TO AGRICULTURE-2 (A-2) ON AN APROXIMATELY 5.00 ACRE PARCEL BEING A PART OF GILCHRIST COUNTY PARCEL NUMBER 14-10-14-0000-0003-0010; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The property is more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 14 East for the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the North line of said Section 14, N 89 deg. 42 min. 59 sec. E, 652.83 feet; thence run S 00 deg. 25 min. 21 sec. E, 333.83 feet; thence run S 89 deg. 42 min. 59 sec. W, 652.83 feet to the West line of said Section 14, thence run along the West line of said Section 14, N 00 deg. 25 min. 21 sec. W, 333.83 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 5.00 acres more or less, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

SUBJECT TO a county maintained limerock road (SW 80th Street) along the North margin thereof.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish July 1, 2021

NOTICE OF SMALL-SCALE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, at the regular meeting on August 2, 2021 scheduled for 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01

(Small-Scale Comprehensive Plan Amendment)

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; AMENDING THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UNDER THE PROCESS FOR ADOPTION OF SMALL-SCALE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT OF SECTION 163.3187, FLORIDA STATUTES; AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN DESIGNATION FROM INDUSTRIAL TO AGRICULTURE ON AN APROXIMATELY 5.00 ACRE PARCEL BEING A PART OF GILCHRIST COUNTY PARCEL NUMBER 14-10-14-0000-0003-0010; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The property is more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 14 East for the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the North line of said Section 14, N 89 deg. 42 min. 59 sec. E, 652.83 feet; thence run S 00 deg. 25 min. 21 sec. E, 333.83 feet; thence run S 89 deg. 42 min. 59 sec. W, 652.83 feet to the West line of said Section 14, thence run along the West line of said Section 14, N 00 deg. 25 min. 21 sec. W, 333.83 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 5.00 acres more or less, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

SUBJECT TO a county maintained limerock road (SW 80th Street) along the North margin thereof.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish July 1, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1N4AL3AP4FC232526; Year: 2015; Make: NISSAN; Model: Altima* will be sold at Public Auction July 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish July 1, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 the Florida Statutes on 07/22/2021 at 10 A.M. *Sale will occur where vehicles are located*.

2007 SUZUKI,

VIN #JS2YB413975110240

At: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693

Any person(s) claiming any interests in above vehicle contact: Rainbow Title & Lien Inc, 954-920-6020.

*ALL AUCTIONS HELD WITH RESERVE* - some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC # AB-0001256

Publish July 1, 2021