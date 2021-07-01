July 1, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Leslie Michelle Manz

Mrs. Leslie Michelle Manz, age 49 of Trenton, passed away on June 22, 2021 at her home. She was born on January 3, 1972 in Lancaster, CA.

After living in numerous states, she met the love of her life, Ed Manz. The couple married in 2007 and moved to Trenton. Leslie loved being outdoors. She loved kayaking, camping, hiking, swimming, and anywhere she could be barefoot.

Leslie is survived by her husband, Ed Manz of Trenton; her children, Amber Jones and Adam Jones both of Trenton; her mother, Laurie Hall of Trenton; brother, Michael Rorke, Jr. and his five children of TX; her sisters, Michelle Borjas and her two children of TN, Jenny Kinard and her two children of TX; her aunt, Amy Thompson of AZ; uncles, Greg Hall of MS and David Hall of NV; her nieces and nephews, Dante’ Lefebvre and Riley, Patrick, McKenzie, Jade, David, Michael, Alexis Megill and numerous extended family also survive.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry and Corrine Pizzo, Ray and Louis Hall, Glen and Nora Von Wald and uncle Tony Hall.

A funeral service to honor Leslie’s life will be held on July 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton, FL.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Henry Roberts

Mr. Henry Roberts, age 90, of Old Town, passed away on June 26, 2021, at his daughter’s house in Waycross, GA. He was born in Bell, FL on June 15, 1931, to Shered and Linnie Cannon Roberts.

After graduating from high school, Mr. Roberts enlisted in the United States Army where he would serve for six years. Upon returning home, he began working for the railroad. He worked for Seaboard and CSX Railroad Companies for 27 ½ years until his retirement. The railroad moved him all across Florida and Georgia, but Gilchrist County was always home.

He enjoyed fishing, mowing, and working on small engines. He was a member of Cherry Sink Church of Christ. Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Roberts; his son, Dexter Roberts; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Roberts of Old Town; his daughter, Marilyn (Billy) O’Bright of Waycross, GA; sons, Wesley (Joni) Roberts of Tampa and Timothy (Kimm) Roberts of Winfield, AL; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and numerous extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor Mr. Roberts’ life was held on Wednesday, June 30th at Watson-Milton Funeral Home. His services was officiated by Brother John Zellner, Preacher at Cherry Sink Church of Christ. He was laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, FL.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.