July 15, 2021 Legals

NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Code Enforcement Hearing Officer, in and for the County of Gilchrist, Florida, will hold a hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, commencing at l:00 P.M. in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room located at 2l0 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following item will be heard:

Blackwelder, Christopher Allen

2110 NE 83rd Terrace

High Springs, FL 32643

Case# 2021-C0l Alleged violation of Section 38-63, Gilchrist County Code

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the Code Enforcement Hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Rodney Tomlinson

County of Gilchrist Code Enforcement

Publish July 15 - August 5, 2021

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 9, 2021:

Justin Garland, Florida Department of Transportation, 1109 South Marion Ave, Lake City, FL 32025, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-212620-2. The project is located in Columbia and Gilchrist County, Section: 20, Township: 7 South, Range: 16 East, which includes a total project area of 0.72 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish July 15, 2021

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 9, 2021:

Justin Garland, Florida Department of Transportation, 1109 South Marion Ave, Lake City, FL 32025, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-212624-2. The project is located in Suwannee and Gilchrist County, Section: 1, Township: 7 South, Range: 14 East, and Section: 6, Township: 7 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of 1.1 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish July 15, 2021

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 8, 2021:

Joey Langford, 8380 SE 110 St., Newberry, FL 32669 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-215554-6, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.3368 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 16E, Sections 25 and 26, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish July 15, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Commissioner Reports

11. Old Business

12. New Business

13. Public Participation

14. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish July 15, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: JN8AE2KP0E9100361; Year: 2014; Make: NISS; Model: Quest* will be sold at Public Auction August 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 5J6RM3H78GL020188; Year: 2016; Make: HOND; Model: CR-V*; Trim: EX-L* will be sold at Public Auction August 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 2T1BR32E55C458218; Year: 2005; Make: TOYT; Model: Corolla* will be sold at Public Auction August 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 1N4AL11DX6C246182; Year: 2006; Make: NISS; Model: Altima* will be sold at Public Auction August 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Tri-County Towing & Recovery Inc. 352-493-1818 Office 352-260-0850 Fax 352-672-8486 Cell

Publish July 15, 2021

_____________