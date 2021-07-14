July 15, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Joyce Erlene Jerrels

Ms. Joyce Erlene Jerrels, age 80, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away on July 4, 2021. She was born on September 23, 1940 in Gainesville. She moved to Oklahoma to be with her son, Jim Jones.

A graveside service for Ms. Joyce will be held on Friday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Newberry.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Kathryn Helen Hutchens Jones

Ms. Kathryn Helen (Hutchens) Jones, age 88, of Trenton, FL passed away on July 8, 2021 at the Cross City Rehab. She was born on September 16, 1932, in Tek, MI to Harry Lee Hutchins, Sr. and Anna Belle Rarick.

As a child, the family decided to move to Tampa. During the move the truck broke down in Old Town, so the family decided to settle there opening a machine shop and saw shop.

Ms. Kathy graduated from Dixie County High School then begin working for the FBI. After her stint in law enforcement, she moved back home and married George Jones. She loved working and being a farmer’s wife. She also worked for the Gilchrist County School Board for 20 ½ years and was famous for her cooking. As some have said, “She could make dirt taste good.” Ms. Jones was a member of the Jennings Lake Seventh Day Advent Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, and her husband, George Jones.

Ms. Jones is survived by her sons, Steve (Min Tao) Gothard of ID, Wayne (Darlene) Gothard of Trenton, and Billy (Candi) Jones of Trenton; her sister, May Green of AL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor Ms. Jones’ life will be held on Thursday, July 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Jennings Lake Seventh Day Advent Church in Trenton. She will be laid to rest at the church cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Ronald W. Koltz

Mr. Ronald W. Koltz, 66, of Trenton, passed away on June 20, at Haven Hospice in Lake City. He was born on January 12, 1955 in West Virginia but moved to this area at the age of 15.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Eula Koltz.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Jean Koltz; daughter, Beth Hunter; his sons, Ronald W. Koltz, and Austin Koltz; numerous extended family also survive.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Paul Winn Lincoln

Mr. Paul Winn Lincoln, 70, of Trenton, passed away on June 28, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1951 in Massachusetts.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He loved fishing and spending time with his granddaughter, Tiffani. He was a jokester and enjoyed playing games and watching the deer out back.

He is preceded in death by Marcia R. Lincoln; son, Paul Lincoln, Jr.; parents, Walter and Ethel Lincoln; siblings, Walter, Elizabeth, and Cynthia.

He’s survived by his daughter, Mindy (Ben Morgan) Lincoln of Trenton; granddaughters, Tiffani and Brittani; brothers, Charles (Marilyn) Lincoln, Allen (Kim) Lincoln, Timothy Lincoln, and Kenneth (Donna) Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service, with military honors, was held on Saturday, July 10, at All Faith Memorial Gardens in Orlando. Arrangements were under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Jeffrey A. Peppers

Jeffrey A. Peppers, 59 of Trenton, FL passed away on June 27, 2021. He was born on October 18, 1961, in Indianapolis, IN.

He worked as a fire safety inspector and was highly intelligent. He was a great mentor to the younger generation, full of great advice on life experiences.

Mr. Peppers is survived by his son, Justin Adams; mother, Margaret “Sue” Peppers; father, Jimmy L. Peppers, Sr.; grandchildren, Levi and Gracie Luke Adams; brother, Jimmy L. Peppers, Jr.; sister, Angela Marie (Neil); numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends also survive.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Corrine Robb

Mrs. Corrine Robb, age 80, of Bell, FL, passed away on June 12, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. She was born on March 31, 1941 in Berea, OH to Robert and Susan Mackall.

After graduating from Berea High School, she moved to Tennessee and began working for the State of Tennessee in their accounting department. After her and her husband George both retired, they moved down to Florida. She loved puzzles, counted cross stitch, and her church, St. Albans Episcopal Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Susan Mackall; one sister and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband, George Robb of Bell; son, Scott (Dana) Gromen of Crofton, MD; her sisters, Carol Lakotas of Berea, OH and Bonnie Hayden of MI; five grandchildren, Treavor, Devin, Samantha, Adeline, and Teigan.

A funeral to honor her life was held on June 16th at St. Albans Episcopal Church. She was laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on June 22, 2021.

_______________

Cynthia Faye Worth

Mrs. Cynthia Faye Worth, age 67, of Trenton, passed away on July 4, 2021 at North Florida Regional Hospital. She was born on April 16, 1954 in Gainesville.

She graduated from Sante Fe High School and lived in this area her entire life. She loved being outside and close to the water. She loved fishing, camping, nature walks, music, and the beach. She really enjoyed getting away to Cedar Key. She also loved her animals, 2 cats and 3 dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Nell Parker; her grandson, Tanner; and her sisters, Deborah and Lisa.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 19 years, Edward Joseph Worth of Trenton; her sons, Bryan (Casey) Wall of VA, Travis (Nyanza) Wall of Interlachen, and Jason Wall of CO; grandchildren, Aliyah, Tucker, Abigail, Cheyenne, Albert, Alyssa, and Nick; her sister, Becky of AL; numerous extended family also survive.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.