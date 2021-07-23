July 22, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Code Enforcement Hearing Officer, in and for the County of Gilchrist, Florida, will hold a hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, commencing at l:00 P.M. in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room located at 2l0 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following item will be heard:

Blackwelder, Christopher Allen

2110 NE 83rd Terrace

High Springs, FL 32643

Case# 2021-C0l Alleged violation of Section 38-63, Gilchrist County Code

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the Code Enforcement Hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Rodney Tomlinson

County of Gilchrist Code Enforcement

Publish July 15 - August 5, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, July 26, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, July 12, 2021

E. Action Items

1. Proposed Millage Rate

FY 2021/2022

F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish July 22, 2021

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

(Scope of Work for Bell Town Hall)

The Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida hereby requests qualified individuals or firms to provide proposals for the following services for repair, remediation, and replacement work to the Bell Town Hall. The estimated scope of work is outlined below for the Bell Town Hall, with all labor, materials, and permits to be provided at the sole expense of the contractor:

*Remove and dispose of [lead] paint according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. Encapsulate wood surfaces by applying oil base primer to all new wood surfaces. Apply new paint to all previously painted and newly prepared surfaces.

*Perform asbestos and lead survey. Follow written Environmental Protection Agency and/or current Florida Building code protocol and requirements for abatement.

*Remove and dispose of up to one (1) layer of existing siding down to the sheathing. All job related debris will be cleaned up daily and disposed of in an on-site dumpster at the sole expense of the contractor. Contractor shall inspect all sheathing and replace all rotten or deteriorated sheathing. It is estimated that approximately 900 square feet of siding shall need to be replaced.

*Install new house wrap to the building in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications. All seams and joints of house wrap will be sealed with flashing tape.

*Inspect and install novelty pine siding and trim to manufacturer’s specifications as necessary.

*Inspect, replace and install all damaged windows to manufacturer’s specifications as necessary.

Submittals should include proof of commercial liability insurance in the minimum amount of $1,000,000.00, corporate or limited liability information as applicable, name or names of personnel who would work on the project, related experience of those personnel, submission of a public entity crime form, management work plan showing milestones and expected payment timeframes, and completion date, firm/personnel workload, and any other relevant information deemed necessary. Certified MBE firms are encouraged to submit certification documents with their proposal. All submittals by interested parties shall include whether or not they have Worker’s Compensation Insurance Coverage in the minimum amount as required under State of Florida law.

An original and three (3) copies of sealed proposals, marked “SEALED PROPOSAL FOR WORK TO BELL TOWN HALL”, must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at the office of the Bell Town Clerk at Bell Town Hall, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, P.O. Box 116, Bell, Florida, 32619, Attn: Michelle Rose, Town Clerk, in order to be considered. Additional information may be obtained from Michelle Rose at (352) 463-6288. Proposals will be opened and a decision rendered on the proposals at the regular meeting of the Bell Town Council on August 12, 2021.

The town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process. A formal Contract resulting from the process will be fashioned by the town if a proposal is accepted so as to protect the town’s interests.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; FAIR HOUSING, HANDICAP ACCESS JURISDICTION

Publish July 22 and 29, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

CASE NO.: 19000029CA

Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC Plaintiff,

vs.

Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Tammy Mosher; Rick Asbell; Mike Asbell; Garrett Asbell; David Asbell; Thomas F. Wilson; Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Unknown Spouse of Tammy Mosher; Unknown Spouse of Rick Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Mike Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Garrett Asbell; Unknown Spouse of David Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson; Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendants(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 19000029CA of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Chimera REO 2018-NR-LLC, Plaintiff and Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at https://gilchrist.realforeclosure.com, AT 11:00 A.M. on August 9, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 660.00 FEET TO AFORSAID NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53’ WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT NORTHWEST CORNER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, AS A POINT OF REFERENCE, THENCE GO SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET TO AND FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), 210 FEET, THENCE EAST 210 FEET, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), THENCE NORTH 210 FEET, THENCE WEST 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact the ADA Coordinator, 201 E. University Ave, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Perryman

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Publish July 22 and 29, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2021-CP-000017

IN RE: LARRY GORDON BRADY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Larry Gordon Brady, deceased, whose date of death was February 22, 2021; File Number 21-2021-CP-000017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 22, 2021.

Douglas K. McKoy

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 0101744

302-B North Main Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Telephone: (352) 490-4488

Facsimile: (352) 463-0773

E-Mail: doug@chieflandlegal.com

E-Mail: legalassistant@chieflandlegal.com

Duane Singletary

29493 River Run Road

Branford, Florida 32008

Pub. July 22 and 29, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-CP-021

IN RE: MICHAEL JOHN ZAK,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL JOHN ZAK, deceased, whose date of death was 02/17/2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Melissa L. Mackiewicz, Esquire

FL Bar No. 0637971

1025 Lisbon Street

Miami, FL 33134

443.827.8398

melissa.mackiewicz@outlook.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

Scott M. Zak, Personal Representative

5341 S.W. 1st Street

Miami, FL 33134

443.827.8398

Pub. July 22 and 29, 2021

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 21/22 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Detention & Corrections

Fund 301 – Capital Improvements

Code Enforcement

Emergency/Disaster Relief

Medical Examiner

Soil & Water Conservation

Tourism Development

Veteran Services

Health Department

Mental Health

E911

Rodeo Arena

Aid to Private Organizations

Library

Property Appraiser

Tax Collector

Supervisor of Elections

Clerk of Court

Other Department/Issues

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish July 22, 2021

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 21/22 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Sheriff

Community Development

County Extension

Animal Control

General Government

Courthouse Operations

Hart Springs

Fire Services (Fund 122)

Fire Services (Fanning Spr/Trenton)

Ambulance/Rescue Services (Fund 410)

Solid Waste – Physical Environment

Road & Street Facilities

Fuel Depot

Other Departments/Issues

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish July 22, 2021

