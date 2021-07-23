July 22, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Martha Jean Langford

Martha Jean Langford was born April 26, 1925. She passed away on June 30, 2021 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL at 96 years old.

Martha Jean (or MJ, Aunt Jean) was born to Cecil and Octavia Strother and grew up in Paris, TN.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Verna (Helfrich) and Frances.

She married and moved to Michigan where her daughter, Victoria Lee was born in 1944. In November 1970, she married Carl Langford and lived on his ranch in Trenton, FL until his death.

She worked for General Electric and the United States Department of Agriculture. Upon her retirement, Martha Jean moved closer to Vicki and her husband Jim Chapp, in New Boston, MI. The three of them moved to Cape Coral, FL where they resided for over 25 years.

Martha Jean’s commitment and trust in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was evident to all who knew her. The Raybuck, Langford, and Chapp families will miss her deeply, along with her many beloved friends. Martha asked that no services be held, however, those feeling compelled to make donations in her memory may do so to the Hospice House of Cape Coral, 2430 Diplomat Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33909.

_______________

Samuel Gad “Sam” Wilkerson

Sam, a lifelong resident of Gilchrist and Alachua counties, passed from this life on Sunday, July 11 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Hawthorne. He was 69 years old.

He was born in Gainesville on July 3, 1952 and worked as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He was full of life and will be missed by all who knew him.

Sam is survived by his love of 23 years, Iris Fay Keen of Hawthorne and one sister, Ann Cardwell of Winter Haven. He is also survived by numerous step children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Wilkerson and Lessie Stephens Wilkerson Driggers; brothers, Clark, John Henry, James “Red” Lonnie Ray Wilkerson; five sisters, Oveida Rose, Juanita Bowman, Marie Ellis, Nancy Kovatis and Brenda Wineguard.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Cherry Sink Cemetery, 7070 SW CR 334A, Trenton, FL on July 31st at 10 am.

_______________