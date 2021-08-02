July 29, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Lonnie J. “Jiggs” Cruse

Lonnie J. ”Jiggs” Cruse, 91, of High Springs, FL, passed away July 20, 2021.

Mr. Cruse was born October 16, 1929, to the late Sula Mae and Lee Jackson Cruse, in High Springs, FL. Mr. Cruse was a member of High Springs Church of God. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Cruse is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rachel Marcile Cruse; children and spouses, Shirley Fowler Harmon (Ray Melvin), Kenneth Cruse (Belinda), Celeta Taylor (Earl), Michael Cruse, Janet Johnson (Mark) and Jeff Cruse (Renee); his grandchildren, Mark Fowler, Jason Cruse, Steve Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Jenni Bennett, Stephanie Land, Kyle Johnson, Ashley Khurana, Victoria Ten Broeck, and Alexis Cruse; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret Tyndale and Ramona Lovin. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Erma Holland and Viola Hodge; brother, Gene Cruse and grandson, Tony Cruse.

Funeral services for Mr. Cruse were held on July 27, 2021 at Summit Baptist Church in High Springs. Burial followed at Spring Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Johnnie Mae Jackson

and

Christopher Jackson

A double graveside service for a mother and son, Johnnie Mae Jackson and her son, Christopher Jackson, was held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Trenton Community Cemetery with Pastor Frank James delivering the eulogy. Both were viewed at the funeral home on Saturday and at the cemetery on Sunday with the Processional.

Mrs. Jackson, Age 89, Homemaker, expired on July 16, 2021 at the Cross City Nursing & Rehab Center in Cross City.

Mr. Jackson, Age 48, 1993 graduate of Trenton High School, expired on July 18, 2021 as the result of a vehicle accident in Trenton.

Mrs. Jackson now leaves sons, Arthur Jackson, Charles Jackson, (Christopher Jackson - deceased 7/18/21), Jeremy Mitchem (Kanece) and twin Justin Mitchem (who are Mr. Jackson’s brothers); 28 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; (brother, Henry Kearson - deceased); in-laws; both of them also leave nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, with special friends, Barbara and Annie.

Arrangements were entrusted to Duncan Brothers’ Funeral Home, Gainesville.

_______________

Carol Thompson

Carol Thompson, 83, of Gainesville, FL passed away July 19, 2021.

Mrs. Thompson was born October 14, 1937, to the late Mary Thompson and George Butler in Raleigh, NC. She was raised in Dixie County, but had lived in the Gainesville area for over 60 years. Mrs. Thompson was of the Baptist faith and had been a member of Archer Chapter No. 138 Order of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered as a simple woman who liked to talk, grow plants, and spend time with her family.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her sons, Ronnie Thompson (Cathy) and Sandy Thompson (Terry); her sister, Mary Sue Lee; her grandchildren, Ronnie, Patrick, David, and T.J., ten great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Thompson, Jr.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Thompson were held on July 26, 2021 in the Cross City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Card of Thanks from the Family of Kathryn Jones

The family of Kathryn H. Jones would like to say thank you for all the food, visits, flowers, phone calls, prayers, and to those who served as pall bearers, in our time of need. It is people like you who truly make this a better world to live in.

_____________