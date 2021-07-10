July 8, 2021 Legals

Share !



City of Fanning Springs City Council

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Budget Workshop on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 4:00 pm, and will be followed by a Special Meeting at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. Budget Workshop FY 2021-2022

2. Verizon Wireless Tower

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 5th day of July, 2021. By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City Of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Publish July 8, 2021

_____________

City of Fanning Springs City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

That two or more of the City of Fanning Springs City Council Member’s will be in attendance for the Suwannee River League of Cities Membership Meeting to be held on July 8, 2021 at The Putnam Lodge, Cross City, FL.

DATED this 5th day of July, 2021.

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City

Of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Publish July 8, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, July 12, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, June 28, 2021

2. May Financial and Expenditure

Reports

E. Planning & Zoning

1. Quail Run Expansion

F. Discussion Items

1. Waste Pro Contract

2. Mills Engineering – Downtown

Paving Project

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish July 8, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida that it will consider at public hearing the below described Petition in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 2, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

A Petition by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a portion of a public roadway known as Gilchrist County Road SW 90th Street from the Southeast corner, or the southerly projection or extension from such point, of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 18-10-15-0000-0006-0010 owned by Alliance Dairies, a Florida General Partnership, and extending easterly to the east right-of-way line of Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court; and also Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court extending southerly from Gilchrist County Road SW 90th Street to a point at the Southeast corner on the south property line of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0003-0015, or the easterly projection or extension from such point, owned by Henry M. Owens and Susan Owens, husband and wife.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish July 8, 2021

_______________

NOTICE

SPECIAL WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a SPECIAL Workshop on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida.

The purpose of this Special Workshop is to review the Gilchrist County LDR/Comp Plan

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish July 8, 2021

_____________