July 8, 2021 Obituaries

Virginia “Jenny” Antras

Virginia “Jenny” Antras was born August 18, 1963 in Gainesville, FL, passed away at home on June 18, 2021.

Jenny is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Antras; stepdaughter, Nicole Pratt; granddaughter, Skye Antras; parents, Freddie and Vandallie Andrews; sister, Sharon (Joe) Langston; brothers, Fred Andrews and Allan Andrews; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special friend, Brenda M. Hill.

A visitation was held in honor of Mrs. Antras on June 28, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Elnor Nerie Horne Waddle-Asbell

Elnor Nerie Horne Waddle-Asbell peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 89, surrounded by her children and family . Elnor was born on June 18, 1932, to James and Ida Belle Horne in Trenton, FL.

She was well known by so many as “Ms. Elnor” because of her open-heart and open-door personality, which instantly made everyone who met her feel like family. With an infectious smile, she was always there to lend a hand, cook you dinner, take you fishing, or pray for you.... most likely all at the same time! Likewise, one of her greatest joys was singing with her brothers and sisters in the group know as the Gospel Travelers, who devoted their time and musical talents to share the love of Christ and the promise of salvation.

Her kindness, joy, and empathy were equally matched by a strong will and a resounding tenacity that pushed her to accomplish incredible goals that broke down barriers for all who followed. As one of the first female paramedics in the state of Florida, Ms. Elnor also was selected as one of the first female instructors in the state of Florida to teach medical courses at the Lake City Community College. From then on, Ms. Elnor’s adventures continued as she supported her family. Such experiences include her time traveling the United States in 1996 as a cook, seamstress, and nurse with the DCI World Champion Cadets of Bergen County Drum and Bugle Corps as they performed in the Closing Ceremonies of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, GA and in the DCI World Championships.

Ms. Elnor is preceded in death by her son, Christopher George Marshall; her husbands, James Duke Asbell, Norman R. “Bob” Waddle, Sr., and Bob Marshall; her parents; sisters, Florence, Hazel, Meveree, and brothers David and Napoleon (Poly). She is survived by her children, Patricia Marshall Hayden, Glenda (Rob) Meagher, Jory Marshall, Eugenia Lyn (Randy) Wiggington, Norman (Lynn) Waddle, Jr.; 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Please feel free to share in celebrating Ms. Elnor’s life and Heaven-going with all those who love her most.

Her viewing was at Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton on July 7th and a graveside service was held at Pine Grove Baptist Church on July 8th.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

JoAnn Carty

JoAnn Carty, 82 of Fanning Springs, passed away after a long battle with health issues on Friday July 2, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, George Carty; her daughters, Teresa Carty-Dye and Tamora Carty-Born; her grandson, Bradley Dye and her three great grandchildren, Aiyanna, Aiyden and Braelynn Dye.

Leslie John Faison

Mr. Leslie John Faison, born February 25, 1968, passed away at the age of 53 on June 30, 2021 in Gainesville, FL.

He was a lifelong resident of Trenton and graduated from Trenton High School in 1986. While in school, he participated in 4-H, band, and many fair activities. As an adult he enjoyed being a leader of the 4-H shooting sports club, an adviser of the 4-H County Council, an avid fan of live music, enjoying vacationing with family and the natural resources our area has to offer. His house was a popular Halloween destination in Trenton that he shared with his wife, Heather.

Mr. Faison is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elaine Faison and his nephew, Dalton Gier.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Faison; his son, Zachary Lange; sister, Kristy Faison; brother, Jonathan (Lindsay) Faison; nephew, David and niece, DeAnna. Also left to honor his memory are his aunts, Lavonia and Geraldine (Woody); uncle Van (Linda); in-laws, Al (Linda) Berry and numerous beloved friends and family members.

A funeral to celebrate his life was held on July 7th at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Bethel Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gilchrist County 4-H in Mr. Faison’s honor.

Adelaide Hopper Jackson

Adelaide Hopper Jackson, born April 2, 1927, died peacefully Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, following a long illness.

She was a long-time Old Town resident, but was born and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA. She and her husband moved to Florida in 1969. Adelaide was a retired Accountant/Bank Auditor and an active member of the Old Town United Methodist Church. Adelaide was a life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, National Association of Accountants, and the Pennsylvania Anthony Wayne Chapter of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her son, William Graham Harper of Old Town; her daughter, Jane Harper Shuluk (Joseph C. Shuluk) of Gainesville and her grandson, Harry C. Shuluk of Brooklyn, NY. She is predeceased by her husband, George T. Jackson and her eldest son, Richard T. Harper.

Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Adelaide to any Veterans organization or to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Northampton, MA.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

Annette Lashley

Annette Lashley, 83, of Steinhatchee, FL passed away June 28, 2021.

Mrs. Lashley was born June 20, 1938 to the late James and Lettie Johnson in Trenton, but had spent most of her life in the Steinhatchee area. She will always be remembered as a wonderful momma and a sweet person who would help anyone any way she could. Mrs. Lashley was a member of the Baptist Purity Church. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing, gardening, and babysitting.

Mrs. Lashley is survived by her sons, Randy Irby and Curtis Lashley (Teresa); her daughters, Susan Herring and Debbie Reed (Lawrence Ross); her brothers, James Johnson, Earl J. Johnson, and W.C. Johnson; her sisters, Alene Turner, Gladys Turk, Willadeen Patterson, and Nina Johnson; several grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lashley; her brother, Curtis Johnson; and her sisters, Myrtle Fussell and Ida Lou Brownsword.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lashley were held on July 1, 2021 at the Baptist Purity Church in Salem, FL with Pastor Richard Joiner and Pastor Bobby Hires officiating. Interment followed at the Woodyard Cemetery in Salem.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

Albert “Junior” C. Morris, Jr.

Albert “Junior” C. Morris, Jr. 84, of Alachua, FL passed away June 23, 2021.

Mr. Morris was born March 9, 1937 to the late Lotus and Albert Morris, Sr. in Laurel, MS, but had lived in the Alachua area for over 17 years after moving there from Old Town, FL. He had worked at Buckeye Cellulose, Continental Turpentine, and had been a co-owner of retail grocery stores in the Dixie County area. Mr. Morris had been a member of the Hatchbend Apostolic Church near Branford, FL.

Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jessie Morris; his son, Michael Morris (Lara); his daughters, Theresa Woodward (Allen) and Lorraine Petro; his brothers, David Morris and James Morris; his sisters, Patsy Payne and Martha Cassidy; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Morris and Bill Morris; his sister, Francis Grace and his son-in-law, Dave Petro.

Funeral services for Mr. Morris were held June 26, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment followed at the High Springs Cemetery in High Springs, FL.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

Reeta Lucille Strickland Watson

Ms. Reeta Lucille (Strickland) Watson, age 74 of Bell, passed away on June 30th at the North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville.

She was born on October 16, 1946 in Ocala to E.A. and Della Pullman Strickland. Reeta grew up in Gilchrist County and married the love of her life, Alva J. Watson. She was a homemaker and loved babysitting and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was a member of Union Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 251. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alva J., and her parents, E.A. and Della Strickland.

Ms. Watson is survived by her sisters, Diana (James) Blume of Starke and Faye (BJ) Light of Bell; her nieces, Tonya Light of Lake City and Ramona Light of Bell; her great niece, Lorelia of Bell and numerous extended family also survive.

A funeral service to honor Ms. Watson’s life was held on July 5, at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home Chapel. She was laid to rest next to her husband at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

