Local Funeral Home has new owner

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Gilchrist County has a new Funeral Director. In fact, as of May, the county has a new Funeral home owner. Garrett Milton, a native of Mcclenney, purchased Watson Funeral Home in Trenton. Clay Watson, the longtime owner sold the business and is enjoying retirement.

Garrett Milton has spent several years working in the Funeral Service business. He was a contractor before a family friend encouraged him to join his Funeral Service firm. After attending St. Petersburg College where he earned a Funeral Service degree, he started working with the well-

established funeral home company.

In 2019, Milton purchased Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler. Milton’s staff of Anna Dayle Fuss, Kaleb Archer, and Bryan McElroy manage that funeral home along with Milton.

Watson-Milton Funeral Home is the new name for the longtime local business in Trenton. Milton said he stresses to his staff how important service is to the families. He said, “Service above anything else. We do our best to do whatever a family wants.”

Watson-Milton Funeral Home services includes traditional services, military services, as well as cremation services. They specialize in making each service very personalized to honor each individual.

Milton has been busy remodeling the 8,000 square foot funeral home building since he purchased the business. He expects the remodeling to be finished around August. The improvements to the inside of the building have updated it a great deal. A farmhouse and industrial theme is being used for the interior design to give the building a warm comfortable feel. The farmhouse style will fit in well here and make it completely different from any of the funeral homes in this area. Milton said, only about half the space of the building was being used when he purchased it. He hopes to utilize a lot more of the building by enlarging some of the existing spaces, such as the chapel area. In the near future the business will be hiring several staff members from this area.

Milton plans to become involved with the community and support local civic groups as well as high school clubs and athletics.

He stated that he likes people and enjoys serving them as a funeral director.

Milton has two daughters, Eva who is 6, and Emree is 3 years old. He currently lives in Jonesville.