New Concealed Weapons Intake System up and running at Tax Collectors Office

By Cindy Jo Ayers

Gilchrist County Tax Collector Michael McElroy said on Monday that his office now has the Concealed Weapons Intake System up and running. McElroy has been working with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for months to have this system installed at his office. County residents can now conveniently apply for their Concealed Weapons License without leaving the county.

On Monday, McElroy gave a tour of the Concealed Weapons License room which includes several computers, camera and a fingerprint machine. Applicants can bring their certificate stating they attended a Concealed Weapons class and a member of his staff will help them apply for the license. He said, the application form that was to be filled out was very simple. Applicants finger prints, application form, and a photo will be taken and sent to the State of Florida directly from his office.

Those citizens who are veterans, or retired law enforcement by a year or less, can all apply for a Concealed Weapons License without a class certificate.

Citizens needing to renew their Concealed Weapon Permit can also take care of that at the Tax Collectors Office. Concealed Weapons Permit renewal is $97 and it can be renewed immediately at the Tax Collectors Office. A Concealed Weapons License is $119 and it takes the state about 90 days to return the license directly to the individual who applied.

Those wishing to apply for a Concealed Weapons License at the Gilchrist County Tax Collectors Office will need to call 352-463-3177. The Tax Collectors Office is located at 112 South Main Street in Trenton.

The Concealed Weapons Intake System is intended to provide a convenient and simple method for submitting an application for a Florida Concealed Weapon License at Tax Collectors’ offices.

According to the State of Florida, in 2003-2004 the total number of Concealed Weapons License in Florida were 334,365, in May of 2021 some 2,380,390 individuals in Florida held the license.