New solar plant to be built near Chiefland

Duke Energy Florida announced that four new solar plants will be built in Florida in 2022. The new solar sites are part of $1-billion statewide solar investment planned for 2022.

One of the new sites will be just NE of Chiefland near the Central Florida Electric Coop building. This family farmland property is owned by the Hardee Family which are longtime Levy County residents. The Hardeetown Solar Power Plant will be built on 650 acres of pasture and crop land.

Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 218,000 solar panels. Construction on the site will begin in early 2022 and will take months to complete.

The other three sites released by Duke Energy last week include the Hildreth Solar Power Plant will be built on 635 acres in Suwannee County, FL. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 220,000 solar panels. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

The Bay Ranch Solar Power Plant will be built on 645 acres in Bay County, FL. The 74.9-MW plant will consist of approximately 220,000 solar panels that will produce enough carbon-free energy to effectively power more than 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

The High Springs Solar Power Plant is proposed to be built on 700 acres in Alachua County, FL. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 216,000 solar panels. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

Construction on the four sites will begin in early 2022 and will take approximately 9 to 12 months to complete. Construction of all 10 sites is projected to be finished by late 2024.

The company currently has more than 900-MW of solar generation under construction or in operation in Florida. Which includes the one just outside the City of Trenton in Gilchrist County which is a 795 acre solar power plant.