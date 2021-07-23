North Florida Livestock Market closes after 40 years

Share !



The Clemons family has closed the North Florida Livestock Market in Ellisville, near Lake City, FL. The market manager reported that a decline in animals coming to market and a difficult 2020 paved the way for the market closing.

The final Cattle Sale was held on June 9, 2021. With a total of 300 Feeder Cattle sold and 45 Slaughter Cattle sold. The final pig/goat sale was held on June 11, 2021.

The 40-year-old North Florida Livestock Market started as a farmers co-op market.

The Columbia Livestock Market in Lake City is still open and is located at 4557 S. US 441.

The other area livestock market is the Ocala Stockyard, which is located at 9100 NW Gainesville Road, Ocala.