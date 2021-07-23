Santa Fe and Suwannee Rivers’ flood waters are receding

Share !



The Santa Fe River was at 25.87 inches on Friday, July 16. As of Tuesday, July 20, the Santa Fe was at 24.49 feet at Ft. White. The Santa Fe River has also receded at Three Rivers Estates to 18.94 feet on Tuesday. It was at 19.70 feet on Friday, July 16.

The Suwannee River at Wilcox was at 8.08 feet on Friday, July 16 and on Tuesday July 20, the Suwannee was at 8.00 feet in Wilcox.

The Suwannee River is also receding at Rock Bluff near Bell. The river was at 15.90 feet on Friday, July 16 and on Tuesday, July 20 it was at 15.54 feet.

Locally, Hart Springs is very brown and not open for public swimming at this time. The park is however open to picnics and family reunions.

Hart Springs is one of the largest spring-fed swimming areas in the state.